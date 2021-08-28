All Nuggets of Wisdom locations in Hollis’ Hot Streak in Psychonauts 2

While we do not condone entering someone’s mind and changing the way they think for your benefit, we would not be able to collect some Nuggets of Wisdom from Agent Hollis if that didn’t happen. In Hollis’ Hot Streak, the twisted gambling psyche that takes over will present you with four Nuggets of Wisdom to find. Here are their locations.

The first Nugget of Wisdom is in Casino Parking Lot. Use Mind Connection on the stray thoughts to get to the roof. It is sitting on top of the emergency sign.

The second Nugget can be found in Records. To get here, fast travel to Morgue and interact with the side that says Records. Inside, follow the path straight until you can take a left. At the end will be a poster you can burn with the Nugget inside a secret room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last two Nuggets will need to be obtained later on when you come back with upgraded abilities. The third is in Pharmacy Back Room. Jump to the stray thoughts in the beginning and use Mental Connection after getting the upgrade for connecting to dark thoughts.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final Nugget of Wisdom is in Cardiology and can only be grabbed with the Projection power. Enter the area and turn right to find a back hallway. At the end is a door that you can squeeze through for the collectible.