When does Overwatch 2 Season 3 start? All Overwatch 2 season start and end dates

Overwatch 2’s battle passes are a little controversial for including new heroes in them, but overall, they are a good implementation into the game to keep players coming back for more. During each season, you get a new battle pass to go through by playing matches and completing challenges, and there are plenty of events along the way to keep things interesting. Each season also coincides with a new Competitive season. You are put on a timer to access all of this content, though.

What date does Overwatch 2 Season 2 end and Season 3 start?

Season 3 of Overwatch 2 will begin on February 7. This is the same day that Season 2 will end, so the transition between seasons is instantaneous. If you have bought the Season 2 battle pass, you will have until this date to complete it and earn the Zeus Junker Queen Mythic skin alongside the other content in the premium tiers.

Season 3’s headlining content is the Amaterasu Kiriko Mythic skin. Additionally, Blizzard is working in various changes and fixes to address the community’s complaints that Overwatch 2 is not rewarding enough. Because Overwatch 2 seasons last for nine weeks, you can expect Season 3 to end on April 11, although that is not confirmed as of this writing.

Additional changes set to come to Overwatch 2 include further implementation of the voice recording software with the Defense Matrix Initiative to help with handing out suspensions to unruly players and further cracking down on cheaters and their friends. Adjustments to your ranked standings and matchmaking are slightly being adjusted with bigger changes coming in Season 4.

Every Overwatch 2 season start and end date