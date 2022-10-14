When does Gotham Knights take place on the Arkham timeline? Answered

Gotham Knights sees Batman games going in a different direction, letting players work together and play as various members of the Bat Family as they take on the Court of Owls. If you are a big fan of the Batman: Arkham games, you are probably wondering where this game sits in the timeline. Here is your answer.

Related: Is Gotham Knights a sequel to the Batman Arkham games?

When does Gotham Knights take place in the Arkham timeline?

In an odd departure from what came before, Gotham Knights is not connected to the Batman: Arkham games that released previously. Instead, this story takes place in an alternate universe where the events of Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, Arkham Origins, and Arkham Knight did not happen.

Even with the game being made by WB Montreal, the developers behind Arkham Origins, they set out to create a unique story separate from Rocksteady’s created universe. With this in mind, the Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Robin you play as in Gotham Knights are completely different from the ones you already know. Additionally, Batman’s fate has nothing to do with the events that transpired at the end of Arkham Knight.

With Gotham Knights being a new story in an alternate universe, the characters all have different likenesses from the Arkham games and have had different experiences. We can surmise from this that Jason Todd never became the Arkham Knight and Batgirl has not been paralyzed. We can also see that Harley Quinn is very different in this title. While WB Montreal is saying that the Joker won’t be in the game, he has not died from the Titan Poisoning like in Arkham City, and he hasn’t paralyzed Barbara Gordon. It is also believed that Jim Gordon is dead from unknown reasons.

As for the events that preceded Gotham Knights, there are a lot of questions. We will probably get answers when the game releases, but in the meantime, expect there to be bits and pieces taken from past comics and other Batman stories.