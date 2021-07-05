All Pokéstop lure module increased Pokémon spawns for the fifth anniversary Pokémon Go event

The fifth anniversary of Pokémon Go has arrived in July 2021, and the big event will be running from July 6 to 15, right before Pokémon Go Fest 2021. Players have the chance to encounter various starter Pokémon in the wild, and there are even more appearing next to Pokéstops that have a lure module activated on them. So you want to make sure to use your lure module on any nearby Pokéstop to capture all of the Pokémon appearing for the fifth anniversary event, especially if you’re trying to complete the fifth anniversary Collection Challenge.

The Collection Challenge is made up of all the Pokémon appearing in the fifth anniversary Pokémon Go event. You need to capture these Pokémon during the event because your previous captures will not count. Some Pokémon are appearing in the wild, but most of them will be drawn to a lure module at Pokéstop. Luckily, any lure module you use will be active for a full hour.

All Pokéstop lure module increased Pokémon spawns

These are all Pokémon with increased spawns that appear next to you at Pokéstops with a lure module.

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Chespin

Chikorita

Chimchar

Cyndaquil

Fennekin

Froakie

Mudkip

Oshawott

Piplup

Snivy

Squirtle

Tepig

Torchic

Totodile

Treecko

Turtwig

When you activate the lure module at a Pokéstop, you have a full hour to encounter all of the Pokémon on this list potentially. You do have the chance to encounter other Pokémon beyond this list. However, most of these Pokémon will be easier to capture using the lure module. For the fifth anniversary Collection Challenge, using a lure module is much easier than attempting to walk around in the wild to complete it.

The only Pokémon not on this list that is on the fifth anniversary Collection Challenge is Flying Pikachu. So you will have to find it in the wild or at a one-star raid.