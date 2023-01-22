All post-campaign content in Fire Emblem Engage

The JRPG Fire Emblem Engage has a heft of content for players to discover while they work through the main campaign, from side activities to hidden mechanics, and that’s on top of the tried-and-true battle system from the Fire Emblem franchise. Yet when the final blow has been struck, and the world is once again at peace, what’s a Divine One to do? The party doesn’t have to stop after the credits roll — here’s all post-campaign content for Fire Emblem Engage.

Is there New Game+ in Fire Emblem Engage?

Unfortunately, on release, there is no available New Game + for players to work through. However, there is still a good bit of content for players to work through, especially now that all twelve Emblems have been gathered. The enemies are getting stronger, and it’s a blast to synchronize your Emblem usage to demolish a wide array of post-game foes. There are a few ways to continue battling after the credits roll — players will be prompted to save after defeating the final boss. Loading this save will result in players receiving Clear Rewards, and the Skirmishes and cooperative play continues.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Post-campaign Skirmishes

The Skirmishes that have dotted the map throughout the campaign will continue to spawn and challenge the tactical competence of the player, as the enemies grow ever-stronger. The rewards have also increased, letting players not only experiment with various Emblem pairings but also maximize their favorite weapons and Supports. These Skirmishes let players revisit some of their favorite maps, and presuming that you use the Clear Rewards to max region donations, the rewards are obscenely generous.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Relay Co-op

Upon loading into the completed save and visiting Somniel, players will be informed that a new Level 41+ cooperative map has been unlocked, the Infernal Volcano. With multiple hazards and a slew of enemies to beat, this final Relay unlock breathes a bit more life into the multiplayer aspect of Fire Emblem Engage — at least, until the DLCs come in!

Playing the piano

Finally, there is a bit of content for those that tire of battling. Alear will finally be able to play the piano within their bedroom, replaying the credits to a somber melody. This will also give players an opportunity to relive some of the dynamic and emotional moments that occur throughout the epic campaign, and to see some fantastic art of the various characters.

Fire Emblem Engage looks to have a long life ahead of it, supported by upcoming patches and promised DLC. If you still need to scratch the itch of tactical battling, however, consider replaying the title on a harder difficulty, or with different classes. Just because the end credits have rolled, doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of life still in Fire Emblem Engage.