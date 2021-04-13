All Prize Tracker rewards for the War Games Event in Apex Legends

The War Games event has brought a unique Prize Tracker to Apex Legends that make excite some players, while other will be a little frustrated with the format. This Prize Tracker, first and foremost, has way less material/cosmetic prizes than the Collection Event trackers have, but there still are 9 cosmetic unlockables on the Prize Tracker, including a really nice Epic-tier Legend skin. Let’s take a look at what makes the War Games Rewards Track so different.

Prize Tracker Rewards

The reason there are fewer physical rewards this time around is because this event is all about helping players who haven’t finished their Battle Pass yet, finish. This will obviously be a disappointment to players who have already completed the Battle Pass, but very helpful to those playing catch up. There are three XP Boosts at 750, 1,500 and 5,000 points and for the first time ever 5 full Battle Passes are earnable through the Prize Tracker. These are available at 500, 1,250, 2,000, 3,000 and 4,000 points. All of the cosmetic rewards are below as follows.

Cryokinetic Epic Rampart Skin (3,500 points)

Screenshot via Gamepur

Broken Syntax Rare Crypto Skin (2,500 points)

Screenshot via Gamepur

Incan Prophecy Epic 30-30 Skin (5,000 points)

Screenshot via Gamepur

Caustic Stat Trackers (750, 1,500 and 3,500 points)

Assets via Respawn

Never Surrender Weapon Charm (2,500 points)

Screenshot via Gamepur

Thermite Grenade Weapon Charm (1,000 points)

Screenshot via Gamepur

War Games Badge (250 points)