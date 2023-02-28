Forget Lightfall — Destiny 2 players are falling out of the map on Neomuna

While most players have been enjoying their time in Destiny 2 Lightfall, completing missions from the new storyline, some of us have been falling from the light out of bounds while exploring every nook and cranny of Neomuna on Neptune. It’s a goofy glitch, but one that we’ve seen popping up quite a bit.

Destiny 2 Lightfall has just been released. Many players have experienced server queues as everyone floods the game to try out the new story missions and earn some new loot. As we were exploring the city of Neomuna, the new sandbox location Lightfall adds to the game, we came across a hole in the wall while looking for a vent. You need to crouch and waddle a little to get inside, but once you are, you’ll be behind the walls.

Screenshot by Gamepur

See below for a map reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

That hole leads to an area behind the buildings at the side of the Zephyr Concourse, where there’s a golden chest we were trying to acquire. It seems as though you can’t get this chest just yet. What you can find is a world behind the walls, though.

It’s not surprising that some elements of Destiny 2’s latest expansion have bugs like this in them, especially so close to launch. They’ll likely be patched out quite soon, but for now, this is a great way to see some of the lower levels of Neomuna without having to battle enemies that are likely a few too many levels above your current pay grade.

Destiny 2 Lightfall hasn’t had the smoothest launch in Bungie’s history. Earlier today, Xbox Series X/S users were given a step-by-step guide of instructions to follow if they wanted to play at all. Bungie also posted its own list of bugs and glitches that it was aware of and would be working to fix over time.

💠 The "Solo Legendary Lost Sectors" Guardian Rank objective can be completed with both Master and Legendary Lost Sectors.

💠 Veteran players starting Lightfall at Guardian Rank 6 will not receive Vanguard Lore Books 1 through 6 and will only receive Vanguard Lore Book 7. (2/6) — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) February 28, 2023

One previous expansion, The Witch Queen, was delayed by several months to help Bungie get it right for players, and it feels like Lightfall could have done with a little more time in the oven too. There’s no telling how the community would have reacted to that news, though, which may be why a delay didn’t happen, and we have funny glitches like this one.