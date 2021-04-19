All rewards for Warframe’s 8th year anniversary, and how to get them

Warframe begins celebrations of the game’s 8th anniversary today, opting for a month long opportunity for players to get their hands on free loot, items, and cosmetics.

All players who log in between April 19 and May 17 will receive the Dex Rhino skin for free, no matter what platform they play on. After that will come a series of weekly Alerts, special in-game missions that players can complete to get a range of free goodies.

You can find a full list of all the rewards, and the weeks you can get them, below.

Week of April 19th

2 Alerts and Weekend Credits Booster

Items – Dex Sybaris, Weapon Slot and Excalibur Dex Skin

Week of April 26th

2 Alerts and Weekend Affinity Booster

Items – Dex Dakra, Weapon Slot and Dex Nouchali Syandana

Week of May 3rd

2 Alerts and Weekend Credits Booster

Items – Dex Furis, Weapon Slot and Dex Liset Skin

Week of May 10th

3 Alerts and Weekend Affinity Booster

Items – Excalibur Dex in Action Glyph, Excalibur Dex Noggle, Dex Raksaka Armor

Alerts can be access through the main Navigation menu aboard the Orbiter, or through the main menu.

On top of this, players can take part in the special Squad Take-Down Contest, teaming up with friends for some epic screenshots against the game’s bosses, which could lead to all manner of great prizes.