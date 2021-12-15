All Riven Disposition changes in Warframe for December 2021

Rivens are extremely powerful, but rare, mods in Warframe that can turn any weapon into an endgame all-star if you get lucky with the rolls. They can provide a range of buffs, or nerfs, to a weapon, and if a player manages to score the right combination they can turn any weapon into a god-tier killing machine.

How often Rivens drop for specific weapons is referred to as their disposition. Weaker weapons tend to get more Rivens, while powerful weapons will rarely get them. This has kicked off something of a Riven market in the game, as the mods can be traded between players. Digital Extremes will often change the disposition of weapons based on the effect of patches, updates, and players figuring out cool interactions to give themselves an edge.

Below you can find the Riven Dispositions that have been altered in December 2021.

Rifles

Kuva Ogris: 0.85->0.8

Lenz: 0.95->1

Panthera Prime: 1.2->1.25

Shedu: 0.8->0.75

Sporothrix: 1.2->1.25

Stahlta: 0.9->0.95

Tenet Envoy: 0.5->0.6

Tenet Flux Rifle: 0.7->0.8

Tenet Tetra: 0.7->0.85

Tenora Prime: 0.8->0.9

Shotguns

Arca Plasmor: 0.8->0.85

Astilla Prime: 0.8->0.95

Corinth Prime: 0.9->0.95

Kuva Hek: 0.7->0.8

Secondaries

Akstiletto Prime: 0.7->0.75

Catabolyst: 1.1->1.15

Cyanex: 0.85->0.9

Tenet Cycron: 0.65->0.7

Mara Detron: 1.1->1.15

Tenet Detron: 0.65->0.75

Euphona Prime: 0.85->0.9

Kompressa: 0.75->0.9

Pandero Prime: 0.85->0.9

Tenet Diplos: 0.55->0.6

Tenet Spirex: 0.6->0.7

Zakti Prime: 0.95->1

Zymos: 1.1->1.15

Melee

Dark Split-Sword: 1.21->1.3

Glaive Prime: 0.8->0.7

Halikar Wraith: 0.85->1

Lesion: 0.7->0.75

Pulmonars: 1.1->1.15

Tenet Agendus: 0.55->0.65

Tenet Exec: 0.6->0.65

Vastilok: 0.7->0.75

Vitrica: 0.9->0.95

Volnus Prime: 0.8->1

Archguns