All Rocket League High Octane quests and rewards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Fortnite and Rocket League have crossed over — and possibly in the biggest fashion yet. Players inside the battle royale will not only find a new Octane vehicle to roam around in but also a wide variety of quests that reward XP and cosmetics. These rewards include traditional items like a Spray and Harvesting Tool, though some may even earn its array of skateboard Back Blings. Here’s every challenge in the High Octane questline and what you will be gaining from them in Fortnite.

All High Octane quests in Fortnite

In total, High Octane is made up of just 10 dedicated quests, with each one offering 20,000 XP toward your Battle Pass level upon completion. While some ask that players find and use the new Octane car, others are focused on playing particular Rocket League maps in Creative. You can discover each High Octane quest and its requirements below.

Fly 100 meters continuously in an Octane (0/1)

Hit opponents while riding in an Octane (0/3)

Perform a 720 front or back flip in the air with an Octane (0/1)

Earn 250 Points at RL Live

Earn 100 Points at RL Live

Damage car opponents in Snipers vs Octanes (0/600)

Eliminate sniper opponents in Snipers vs Octanes (0/1)

Complete laps in Octane Race (0/2)

Collect coins at Rocketeer Ruins (0/8)

Reach each Hardpoint at Rocketeer Ruins (0/5)

All High Octane rewards and how to earn them

Aside from XP, High Octane’s exclusive cosmetic rewards can be obtained by completing certain milestones in the questline. These milestones essentially task you with finishing a specific number of the challenges, which will then lead to the long-awaited Back Board Back Bling and several other matching accessories. Here are all of the questline’s rewards and their required milestones to unlock them.

Complete two High Octane quests : Unlocks Back Board Back Bling, the Aerial Assist style for the Back Board Back Bling, and Shot in Flight Emotion

: Unlocks Back Board Back Bling, the Aerial Assist style for the Back Board Back Bling, and Shot in Flight Emotion Complete four High Octane quests : Unlocks the ‘Brella Beach style for the Back Board Back Bling and Octane Smash Spray

: Unlocks the ‘Brella Beach style for the Back Board Back Bling and Octane Smash Spray Complete six High Octane quests : Unlocks the Battle-car Blaze style for the Back Board Back Bling

: Unlocks the Battle-car Blaze style for the Back Board Back Bling Complete eight High Octane quests: Unlocks the Fifty-Fifty style for the Back Board Back Bling and the Clutch Victory Pickaxe

