How to position the Signal Boosters with your Harvesting Tool in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4’s Paradise questline finally continues with a batch of new lore-focused objectives. For players’ first task, Jonesy and Amie ask that four Signal Boosters be repositioned and activated in the southwest region of the map in order to obtain a grave message from The Paradigm. However, you won’t find these objects on the ground floor, as most hide in locations suspended in mid-air. Here’s how to find and position the Signal Boosters in Fortnite.

All Signal Booster locations in the Fortnite Paradise quest

To complete this quest, you will have to activate just three of the four Signal Boosters on the map, which can be done by simply hitting each with your Harvesting Tool. Thankfully, these are all relatively close to each other, as every Signal Booster is just outside of the Reality Tree POI. Although this will likely take an entire match to complete, the quest will reward you with an additional 32,000 XP for your hard work. You can discover each Signal Booster location marked and listed below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Signal Booster location #1 : North of Reality Tree, near a cabin

: North of Reality Tree, near a cabin Signal Booster location #2 : On the hill that is directly west of Tainted Towers

: On the hill that is directly west of Tainted Towers Signal Booster location #3 : At Runaway Runway, a landmark suspended in mid-air southwest of Reality Tree

: At Runaway Runway, a landmark suspended in mid-air southwest of Reality Tree Signal Booster location #4: On top of the vault that is west of Greasy Grove

Related: How to find and use a Dial-A-Drop in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

If hunting down the Signal Boosters sounds too demanding, the quest can be done in record time for those who drop on the Booster at Runaway Runway. That is because the landmark is also home to one of the island’s few Octane cars, speedy vehicles that Rocket League experts will surely be familiar with. In addition, you can also travel swiftly with the Grapple Glider, a new item which allows you to redeploy your Glider cosmetic.