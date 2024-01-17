All Rotom Phone Cases in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet & Where to Find Them

Players in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can customize their avatar with different outfits and accessories, including the case on their Rotom Phone. There are plenty of options to choose from for Rotom Phone cases, but not all of them are straightforward and easy to find.

While players can purchase a variety of Rotom Phone cases from the Delibird Presents store across Paldea, there are other exclusive cases that require a little inside knowledge to obtain. That means many Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans likely aren’t even aware of all the different options to customize their Rotom Phone, especially since new cases were added with both The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk DLCs. That’s where we come in with this list of all available Rotom Phone cases and how to get them.

Related: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Complete Guide – Gym Order, Pokédex, DLC Guides, & More

Rotom Phone Cases For Sale At Delibird Presents

Screenshot by Gamepur

Let’s start with the easiest Rotom Phone cases to get your hands on in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: the ones sold at the Delibird Presents shop. When you visit the store, located in Mezagoza, Levincia, and Cascarrafa, you can choose between several different Rotom Phone case options.

Different Delibird Presents locations offer different Rotom Phone cases, so we’ll cover each location’s offerings in detail before we move on to the harder-to-find exclusives.

Rotom Phone Cases at Delibird Presents in Mesagoza

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are three different Delibird Presents locations in Mesagoza, but all of them have the same Rotom Phone cases on offer. If you’re looking for a case to match your starter Pokemon or a plain color case, the Delibird Presents in Mesagoza has you covered.

Rotom Phone Case Price (Cash or LP) Sprigatito Case 3,000 Fuecoco Case 3,000 Quaxly Case 3,000 Yellow Case 3,000 Green Case 1,000 Purple Case 1,000 Pink Case 1,000 Blue Case 1,000 Turquoise Case 1,000 Olive Case 1,000 Rose Case 1,000 Brown Case 1,000 Lavender Case 1,000

Rotom Phone Cases at Delibird Presents in Levincia

Screenshot by Gamepur

The city of Levincia has just one Delibird Presents Location, but it offers quite a variety of Rotom Phone Cases for sale. Pokemon-themed cases for popular Pikachu and Eevee can be found here, along with some Pokemon-inspired designs and even more colors to choose from.

Rotom Phone Case Price (Cash or LP) Pikachu Case 6,000 Eevee Case 6,000 Swablu Sky Case 5,000 Combee Honey Case 5,000 Applin Apple Case 5,000 Cream Case 1,000 Dark Green Case 1,000 Wine Red Case 1,000 Orange Case 1,000 Sky Blue Case 1,000 Navy Blue Case 1,000 Cocoa Brown Case 1,000 Dark Brown Case 1,000 White Case 1,000 Black Case 1,000

Rotom Phone Cases at Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa

Screenshot by Gamepur

The city of Cascarrafa hosts two different locations for Delibird Presents, but both have the same selection of Rotom Phone cases. These locations offer Rotom Phone cases designed after the various Pokemon types, so if you’re looking to match your favorite type, this is the spot for you.

Rotom Phone Case Price (Cash or LP) Komala Log Case 5,000 Flabebe Flower Case 5,000 Magnemite Magnet Case 5,000 Gothita Ribbon Case 5,000 Grass Case 2,500 Water Case 2,500 Fire Case 2,500 Electric Case 2,500 Flying Case 2,500 Bug Case 2,500 Fighting Case 2,500 Psychic Case 2,500 Ghost Case 2,500 Ground Case 2,500 Rock Case 2,500 Ice Case 2,500 Dark Case 2,500 Fairy Case 2,500 Poison Case 2,500 Steel Case 2,500 Dragon Case 2,500

Rotom Phone Case Save File Exclusives

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players get rewarded for catching ’em all when it comes to Pokemon save files on their Nintendo Switch device. In Pokemon Violet & Scarlet, players can receive special Rotom Phone cases based on the other Pokemon games they’ve played on their device.

These cases don’t just auto-populate in your inventory because you’ve played the prior games, however. You will need to speak to a specific NPC called the Fortune Teller to unlock the cases.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The woman you’re looking for is located in Mesagoza, standing by a lamppost at the top of the first set of stairs into the city. She will have a yellow speech bubble over her head and tell you that your phone can tell you about past lives.

When she asks you about previous regions you’ve visited, answering her questions will link up with the previous saves on your device, unlocking the corresponding Rotom Phone Case. You will only be able to answer with those regions you’ve actually visited.

Rotom Phone Case Game Save Data Required Region Pika-Vee Case Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee & Let’s Go Pikachu Kanto Ball Guy Case Pokemon Sword & Shield Galar Poketech Case Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Sinnoh Arc Case Pokemon Legends: Arceus Hisui

Kitakami Mask Maker Rotom Phone Cases (Teal Mask DLC)

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Teal Mask DLC adds plenty of content to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but players not prone to chatting up vendors & NPCs may not realize it also adds new Rotom Phone cases. The Mask Vendor at Kitakami Hall has plenty of DLC-exclusive Rotom Phone cases on offer for players to choose from.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These are easy to miss if you don’t look closely at the menu because, at first glance, it seems like he’s only selling masks… but there’s a whole tab of Rotom Phone cases to discover, too! Like other vendors in Kitakami, this guy isn’t up to speed on cryptocurrency, so you can only buy these cases with cash, not LP.

Rotom Phone Case Price (Cash Only) Okidogi Case 3,000 Munkidori Case 3,000 Fezandipiti Case 3,000 Tera Fire Case 3,000 Tera Water Case 3,000 Tera Grass Case 3,000 Poke Ball Case (Purple) 1,500 Poke Ball Case (Blue) 1,500 Poke Ball Case (Green) 1,500 Poke Ball Case (Yellow) 1,500 Poke Ball Case (Red) 1,500

League Club Room Rematch Rotom Phone Cases (Indigo Disk DLC)

Image via The Pokemon Company

Once you beat the Indigo Disk DLC, you can spend Blueberry Points to invite several characters from your adventures to battle you in rematches in the League Club Room. Winning these matches earns you all sorts of rewards, including a slew of new Rotom Phone cases. And yes, Arven’s cases are sandwich-themed, just in case you were wondering (I know I was).

Rotom Phone Case League Club Opponent Sandwich Case (Tomato) Arven Sandwich Case (Bacon) Arven Sandwich Case (Fruit) Arven Surrendering Sunflora Case Brassius Iona Zone Case Iono Blueberry Case (White) Lacey Blueberry Case (Black) Kieran

Neo Kitakami Rotom Phone Case Mystery Gift

Screenshot by Gamepur

Occasionally, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have been able to receive special items via the Mystery Gift distribution system. So far, we only know of one Rotom Phone Case that’s been distributed this way: the Neo Kitakami Rotom Phone Case.

This case became available in January 2024 and can be redeemed via a special code. As of now, there is no expiration date for this Mystery Gift, so you can grab one now.

Team Star & Glitterati Quest Rotom Phone Cases

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are also a couple of Rotom Phone Cases hidden behind optional side quests in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

The Indigo Disk DLC adds the ability to tutor Team Star following the Academy Ace Tournament in the base game, and when you do, you’ll be rewarded with some sweet Team Star gear. This includes the Team Star Rotom Phone Case, which you receive once you complete the storyline with Team Star at Uva/Naranja Academy.

Players can also win a special Glitterati Rotom Phone case by winning all three battles against the wealthy Glitterati characters. Billy and O’Nare are two wealthy adventurers you first meet in Kitakami in The Teal Mask. After you defeat them for the first time, you’ll need to track them down several more times by following their hints. The third and final battle against them takes place in the South Province (Area Three), at the edge of the Great Crater of Paldea. Winning this battle earns you the Glitterati Rotom Phone case.