All Rotom Phone Cases in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet & Where to Find Them
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Players can buy or unlock over 75 Rotom Phone Cases, and here’s how to find ’em all
Players in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can customize their avatar with different outfits and accessories, including the case on their Rotom Phone. There are plenty of options to choose from for Rotom Phone cases, but not all of them are straightforward and easy to find.
While players can purchase a variety of Rotom Phone cases from the Delibird Presents store across Paldea, there are other exclusive cases that require a little inside knowledge to obtain. That means many Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans likely aren’t even aware of all the different options to customize their Rotom Phone, especially since new cases were added with both The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk DLCs. That’s where we come in with this list of all available Rotom Phone cases and how to get them.
Related: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Complete Guide – Gym Order, Pokédex, DLC Guides, & More
- Rotom Phone Cases For Sale At Delibird Presents
- Rotom Phone Cases at Delibird Presents in Mesagoza
- Rotom Phone Cases at Delibird Presents in Levincia
- Rotom Phone Cases at Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa
- Rotom Phone Case Save File Exclusives
- Kitakami Mask Maker Rotom Phone Cases (Teal Mask DLC)
- League Club Room Rematch Rotom Phone Cases (Indigo Disk DLC)
- Neo Kitakami Rotom Phone Case Mystery Gift
- Team Star & Glitterati Quest Rotom Phone Cases
Rotom Phone Cases For Sale At Delibird Presents
Let’s start with the easiest Rotom Phone cases to get your hands on in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: the ones sold at the Delibird Presents shop. When you visit the store, located in Mezagoza, Levincia, and Cascarrafa, you can choose between several different Rotom Phone case options.
Different Delibird Presents locations offer different Rotom Phone cases, so we’ll cover each location’s offerings in detail before we move on to the harder-to-find exclusives.
Rotom Phone Cases at Delibird Presents in Mesagoza
There are three different Delibird Presents locations in Mesagoza, but all of them have the same Rotom Phone cases on offer. If you’re looking for a case to match your starter Pokemon or a plain color case, the Delibird Presents in Mesagoza has you covered.
|Rotom Phone Case
|Price (Cash or LP)
|Sprigatito Case
|3,000
|Fuecoco Case
|3,000
|Quaxly Case
|3,000
|Yellow Case
|3,000
|Green Case
|1,000
|Purple Case
|1,000
|Pink Case
|1,000
|Blue Case
|1,000
|Turquoise Case
|1,000
|Olive Case
|1,000
|Rose Case
|1,000
|Brown Case
|1,000
|Lavender Case
|1,000
Rotom Phone Cases at Delibird Presents in Levincia
The city of Levincia has just one Delibird Presents Location, but it offers quite a variety of Rotom Phone Cases for sale. Pokemon-themed cases for popular Pikachu and Eevee can be found here, along with some Pokemon-inspired designs and even more colors to choose from.
|Rotom Phone Case
|Price (Cash or LP)
|Pikachu Case
|6,000
|Eevee Case
|6,000
|Swablu Sky Case
|5,000
|Combee Honey Case
|5,000
|Applin Apple Case
|5,000
|Cream Case
|1,000
|Dark Green Case
|1,000
|Wine Red Case
|1,000
|Orange Case
|1,000
|Sky Blue Case
|1,000
|Navy Blue Case
|1,000
|Cocoa Brown Case
|1,000
|Dark Brown Case
|1,000
|White Case
|1,000
|Black Case
|1,000
Rotom Phone Cases at Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa
The city of Cascarrafa hosts two different locations for Delibird Presents, but both have the same selection of Rotom Phone cases. These locations offer Rotom Phone cases designed after the various Pokemon types, so if you’re looking to match your favorite type, this is the spot for you.
|Rotom Phone Case
|Price (Cash or LP)
|Komala Log Case
|5,000
|Flabebe Flower Case
|5,000
|Magnemite Magnet Case
|5,000
|Gothita Ribbon Case
|5,000
|Grass Case
|2,500
|Water Case
|2,500
|Fire Case
|2,500
|Electric Case
|2,500
|Flying Case
|2,500
|Bug Case
|2,500
|Fighting Case
|2,500
|Psychic Case
|2,500
|Ghost Case
|2,500
|Ground Case
|2,500
|Rock Case
|2,500
|Ice Case
|2,500
|Dark Case
|2,500
|Fairy Case
|2,500
|Poison Case
|2,500
|Steel Case
|2,500
|Dragon Case
|2,500
Rotom Phone Case Save File Exclusives
Players get rewarded for catching ’em all when it comes to Pokemon save files on their Nintendo Switch device. In Pokemon Violet & Scarlet, players can receive special Rotom Phone cases based on the other Pokemon games they’ve played on their device.
These cases don’t just auto-populate in your inventory because you’ve played the prior games, however. You will need to speak to a specific NPC called the Fortune Teller to unlock the cases.
The woman you’re looking for is located in Mesagoza, standing by a lamppost at the top of the first set of stairs into the city. She will have a yellow speech bubble over her head and tell you that your phone can tell you about past lives.
When she asks you about previous regions you’ve visited, answering her questions will link up with the previous saves on your device, unlocking the corresponding Rotom Phone Case. You will only be able to answer with those regions you’ve actually visited.
|Rotom Phone Case
|Game Save Data Required
|Region
|Pika-Vee Case
|Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee & Let’s Go Pikachu
|Kanto
|Ball Guy Case
|Pokemon Sword & Shield
|Galar
|Poketech Case
|Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl
|Sinnoh
|Arc Case
|Pokemon Legends: Arceus
|Hisui
Kitakami Mask Maker Rotom Phone Cases (Teal Mask DLC)
The Teal Mask DLC adds plenty of content to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but players not prone to chatting up vendors & NPCs may not realize it also adds new Rotom Phone cases. The Mask Vendor at Kitakami Hall has plenty of DLC-exclusive Rotom Phone cases on offer for players to choose from.
These are easy to miss if you don’t look closely at the menu because, at first glance, it seems like he’s only selling masks… but there’s a whole tab of Rotom Phone cases to discover, too! Like other vendors in Kitakami, this guy isn’t up to speed on cryptocurrency, so you can only buy these cases with cash, not LP.
|Rotom Phone Case
|Price (Cash Only)
|Okidogi Case
|3,000
|Munkidori Case
|3,000
|Fezandipiti Case
|3,000
|Tera Fire Case
|3,000
|Tera Water Case
|3,000
|Tera Grass Case
|3,000
|Poke Ball Case (Purple)
|1,500
|Poke Ball Case (Blue)
|1,500
|Poke Ball Case (Green)
|1,500
|Poke Ball Case (Yellow)
|1,500
|Poke Ball Case (Red)
|1,500
League Club Room Rematch Rotom Phone Cases (Indigo Disk DLC)
Once you beat the Indigo Disk DLC, you can spend Blueberry Points to invite several characters from your adventures to battle you in rematches in the League Club Room. Winning these matches earns you all sorts of rewards, including a slew of new Rotom Phone cases. And yes, Arven’s cases are sandwich-themed, just in case you were wondering (I know I was).
|Rotom Phone Case
|League Club Opponent
|Sandwich Case (Tomato)
|Arven
|Sandwich Case (Bacon)
|Arven
|Sandwich Case (Fruit)
|Arven
|Surrendering Sunflora Case
|Brassius
|Iona Zone Case
|Iono
|Blueberry Case (White)
|Lacey
|Blueberry Case (Black)
|Kieran
Neo Kitakami Rotom Phone Case Mystery Gift
Occasionally, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have been able to receive special items via the Mystery Gift distribution system. So far, we only know of one Rotom Phone Case that’s been distributed this way: the Neo Kitakami Rotom Phone Case.
This case became available in January 2024 and can be redeemed via a special code. As of now, there is no expiration date for this Mystery Gift, so you can grab one now.
Team Star & Glitterati Quest Rotom Phone Cases
There are also a couple of Rotom Phone Cases hidden behind optional side quests in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.
The Indigo Disk DLC adds the ability to tutor Team Star following the Academy Ace Tournament in the base game, and when you do, you’ll be rewarded with some sweet Team Star gear. This includes the Team Star Rotom Phone Case, which you receive once you complete the storyline with Team Star at Uva/Naranja Academy.
Players can also win a special Glitterati Rotom Phone case by winning all three battles against the wealthy Glitterati characters. Billy and O’Nare are two wealthy adventurers you first meet in Kitakami in The Teal Mask. After you defeat them for the first time, you’ll need to track them down several more times by following their hints. The third and final battle against them takes place in the South Province (Area Three), at the edge of the Great Crater of Paldea. Winning this battle earns you the Glitterati Rotom Phone case.