All Rotom Phone Cases in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet & Where to Find Them

Players in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can customize their avatar with different outfits and accessories, including the case on their Rotom Phone. There are plenty of options to choose from for Rotom Phone cases, but not all of them are straightforward and easy to find.

While players can purchase a variety of Rotom Phone cases from the Delibird Presents store across Paldea, there are other exclusive cases that require a little inside knowledge to obtain. That means many Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans likely aren’t even aware of all the different options to customize their Rotom Phone, especially since new cases were added with both The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk DLCs. That’s where we come in with this list of all available Rotom Phone cases and how to get them.

Rotom Phone Cases For Sale At Delibird Presents

Delibird Presents Sells Rotom Phone Cases
Let’s start with the easiest Rotom Phone cases to get your hands on in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: the ones sold at the Delibird Presents shop. When you visit the store, located in Mezagoza, Levincia, and Cascarrafa, you can choose between several different Rotom Phone case options.

Different Delibird Presents locations offer different Rotom Phone cases, so we’ll cover each location’s offerings in detail before we move on to the harder-to-find exclusives.

Rotom Phone Cases at Delibird Presents in Mesagoza

Rotom Phone Cases Mesagoza Delibird Presents
There are three different Delibird Presents locations in Mesagoza, but all of them have the same Rotom Phone cases on offer. If you’re looking for a case to match your starter Pokemon or a plain color case, the Delibird Presents in Mesagoza has you covered.

Rotom Phone CasePrice (Cash or LP)
Sprigatito Case3,000
Fuecoco Case3,000
Quaxly Case3,000
Yellow Case3,000
Green Case1,000
Purple Case1,000
Pink Case1,000
Blue Case1,000
Turquoise Case1,000
Olive Case1,000
Rose Case1,000
Brown Case1,000
Lavender Case1,000

Rotom Phone Cases at Delibird Presents in Levincia

Rotom Phone Cases Levincia Delibird Presents
The city of Levincia has just one Delibird Presents Location, but it offers quite a variety of Rotom Phone Cases for sale. Pokemon-themed cases for popular Pikachu and Eevee can be found here, along with some Pokemon-inspired designs and even more colors to choose from.

Rotom Phone CasePrice (Cash or LP)
Pikachu Case6,000
Eevee Case6,000
Swablu Sky Case5,000
Combee Honey Case5,000
Applin Apple Case5,000
Cream Case1,000
Dark Green Case1,000
Wine Red Case1,000
Orange Case1,000
Sky Blue Case1,000
Navy Blue Case1,000
Cocoa Brown Case1,000
Dark Brown Case1,000
White Case1,000
Black Case1,000

Rotom Phone Cases at Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa

Rotom Phone Cases Cascarrafa Delibird Presents
The city of Cascarrafa hosts two different locations for Delibird Presents, but both have the same selection of Rotom Phone cases. These locations offer Rotom Phone cases designed after the various Pokemon types, so if you’re looking to match your favorite type, this is the spot for you.

Rotom Phone CasePrice (Cash or LP)
Komala Log Case5,000
Flabebe Flower Case5,000
Magnemite Magnet Case5,000
Gothita Ribbon Case5,000
Grass Case2,500
Water Case2,500
Fire Case2,500
Electric Case2,500
Flying Case2,500
Bug Case2,500
Fighting Case2,500
Psychic Case2,500
Ghost Case2,500
Ground Case2,500
Rock Case2,500
Ice Case2,500
Dark Case2,500
Fairy Case2,500
Poison Case2,500
Steel Case2,500
Dragon Case2,500

Rotom Phone Case Save File Exclusives

Rotom Phones from the Fortune Teller in Mesagoza
Players get rewarded for catching ’em all when it comes to Pokemon save files on their Nintendo Switch device. In Pokemon Violet & Scarlet, players can receive special Rotom Phone cases based on the other Pokemon games they’ve played on their device.

These cases don’t just auto-populate in your inventory because you’ve played the prior games, however. You will need to speak to a specific NPC called the Fortune Teller to unlock the cases.

Mesagoza Fortune Teller Location Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
The woman you’re looking for is located in Mesagoza, standing by a lamppost at the top of the first set of stairs into the city. She will have a yellow speech bubble over her head and tell you that your phone can tell you about past lives.

When she asks you about previous regions you’ve visited, answering her questions will link up with the previous saves on your device, unlocking the corresponding Rotom Phone Case. You will only be able to answer with those regions you’ve actually visited.

Rotom Phone CaseGame Save Data RequiredRegion
Pika-Vee CasePokemon Let’s Go Eevee & Let’s Go PikachuKanto
Ball Guy CasePokemon Sword & ShieldGalar
Poketech CasePokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining PearlSinnoh
Arc CasePokemon Legends: Arceus Hisui

Kitakami Mask Maker Rotom Phone Cases (Teal Mask DLC)

Mask Stall Kitakami Hall Rotom Phone Cases
The Teal Mask DLC adds plenty of content to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but players not prone to chatting up vendors & NPCs may not realize it also adds new Rotom Phone cases. The Mask Vendor at Kitakami Hall has plenty of DLC-exclusive Rotom Phone cases on offer for players to choose from.

Teal Mask DLC Rotom Phone Cases
These are easy to miss if you don’t look closely at the menu because, at first glance, it seems like he’s only selling masks… but there’s a whole tab of Rotom Phone cases to discover, too! Like other vendors in Kitakami, this guy isn’t up to speed on cryptocurrency, so you can only buy these cases with cash, not LP.

Rotom Phone CasePrice (Cash Only)
Okidogi Case3,000
Munkidori Case3,000
Fezandipiti Case3,000
Tera Fire Case3,000
Tera Water Case3,000
Tera Grass Case3,000
Poke Ball Case (Purple)1,500
Poke Ball Case (Blue)1,500
Poke Ball Case (Green)1,500
Poke Ball Case (Yellow)1,500
Poke Ball Case (Red)1,500

League Club Room Rematch Rotom Phone Cases (Indigo Disk DLC)

Arven Sandwich Rotom Phone Case Pokemon Scarlet Violet
Once you beat the Indigo Disk DLC, you can spend Blueberry Points to invite several characters from your adventures to battle you in rematches in the League Club Room. Winning these matches earns you all sorts of rewards, including a slew of new Rotom Phone cases. And yes, Arven’s cases are sandwich-themed, just in case you were wondering (I know I was).

Rotom Phone CaseLeague Club Opponent
Sandwich Case (Tomato)Arven
Sandwich Case (Bacon)Arven
Sandwich Case (Fruit)Arven
Surrendering Sunflora CaseBrassius
Iona Zone CaseIono
Blueberry Case (White)Lacey
Blueberry Case (Black)Kieran

Neo Kitakami Rotom Phone Case Mystery Gift

Neo Kitakami Rotom Phone Case in Menu
Occasionally, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have been able to receive special items via the Mystery Gift distribution system. So far, we only know of one Rotom Phone Case that’s been distributed this way: the Neo Kitakami Rotom Phone Case.

This case became available in January 2024 and can be redeemed via a special code. As of now, there is no expiration date for this Mystery Gift, so you can grab one now.

Team Star & Glitterati Quest Rotom Phone Cases

Team Star Rotom Phone Case Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
There are also a couple of Rotom Phone Cases hidden behind optional side quests in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

The Indigo Disk DLC adds the ability to tutor Team Star following the Academy Ace Tournament in the base game, and when you do, you’ll be rewarded with some sweet Team Star gear. This includes the Team Star Rotom Phone Case, which you receive once you complete the storyline with Team Star at Uva/Naranja Academy.

Players can also win a special Glitterati Rotom Phone case by winning all three battles against the wealthy Glitterati characters. Billy and O’Nare are two wealthy adventurers you first meet in Kitakami in The Teal Mask. After you defeat them for the first time, you’ll need to track them down several more times by following their hints. The third and final battle against them takes place in the South Province (Area Three), at the edge of the Great Crater of Paldea. Winning this battle earns you the Glitterati Rotom Phone case.

