All secret achievements in Ring of Pain
There are 16 secret achievements, and some are really, really hard.
Ring of Pain has brought forth a hellish grind to achievement hunters everywhere. With a total of 99 achievements, 16 of which are secret, this is far from an easy completion, and you’ll need to be seriously dedicated if you want the full 1000 Gamerscore. The first step in getting this completion is knowing what you have to do to complete it, and that can be a bit challenging when 16 achievements are hidden from you.
Achievements in Xbox games are typically made secret to avoid story spoilers that may appear in the descriptions. In this case, there are a few that are a bit spoilery, in that they reveal some area names that you may not have seen yet, as well as some vague ending names. Overall, though, they don’t spoil much and reading these achievements shouldn’t impact your experience at all. In terms of difficulty, these secret achievements range from being total freebies, to being almost unforgivably hard.
Here are the 16 secret achievements, complete with their descriptions and Gamerscore values:
|Name
|Description
|Gamerscore
|Illuminate, Eliminate
|Complete the Light Ending
|10G
|Shadow Spreads
|Complete the Dark Ending
|10G
|Who To Trust?
|Choose your final path
|10G
|Grave Digger
|Dig up an item in the Graveyard
|5G
|A Long Climb
|Read Depth 12 on Hard difficulty
|10G
|Overthrown
|Defeat the Owl on Hard difficulty
|25G
|New Game+
|Die in Hard Mode
|5G
|Well Prepared
|Reach the boss on maximum health
|10G
|Hanging On
|Reach the boss with less than 20% health remaining
|10G
|To The Death!
|Die to a boss
|5G
|You Call That A Knife?
|Complete a run with the Spoon
|10G
|A Hard Carry
|Fully upgrade the Spoon
|30G
|Down Under
|Complete a run with Inverted Candle
|20G
|Illuminate, Annihilate
|Complete the Light Ending on Hard difficulty
|25G
|Challenge Increases
|Complete the Dark Ending on Medium difficulty
|15G
|Path To Enlightenment
|Complete the Light Ending on Medium difficulty
|15G