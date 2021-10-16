All secret achievements in Ring of Pain

Ring of Pain has brought forth a hellish grind to achievement hunters everywhere. With a total of 99 achievements, 16 of which are secret, this is far from an easy completion, and you’ll need to be seriously dedicated if you want the full 1000 Gamerscore. The first step in getting this completion is knowing what you have to do to complete it, and that can be a bit challenging when 16 achievements are hidden from you.

Achievements in Xbox games are typically made secret to avoid story spoilers that may appear in the descriptions. In this case, there are a few that are a bit spoilery, in that they reveal some area names that you may not have seen yet, as well as some vague ending names. Overall, though, they don’t spoil much and reading these achievements shouldn’t impact your experience at all. In terms of difficulty, these secret achievements range from being total freebies, to being almost unforgivably hard.

Here are the 16 secret achievements, complete with their descriptions and Gamerscore values: