All Seer nerfs and changes in balance patch for Apex Legends

High pick rate, deadly abilities, there is no doubt that Seer came out of the gate swinging in Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence. However, he came out swinging just a little too hard. Very quickly, players were talking about how Seer needed a nerf, and soon the Apex Legends developers were talking about it too. The nerf was supposed to come out a week after launch, but some errors in the fix delayed it. Now that the nerf is finally live, it is important to go over how the changes will affect all of Seer’s abilities. Here is every nerf and change to Seer in the first Legend balance patch for Season 10 of Apex Legends.

Seer Nerfs and Changes

Several small bug fixes and volume of voice lines upon selection have been applied. The rest of the changes are applied to specific abilities.

Passive

[Nerf ↓] Wait time between sensor spikes for full HP targets now 1.75 seconds (formerly 1.25)

[Nerf ↓] Center circle ellipses have been removed

[Nerf ↓] Reduced range beyond 75 meters (this will affect the blue range, not the orange)

[Nerf ↓] Reduced Field of View (FOV)

Tactical

[Nerf ↓] Detonation delay now 1.6 seconds (formerly 1.4)

[Nerf ↓] Flash effect has been removed

[Nerf ↓] The tactical no longer deals damage (formerly dealt 10 damage)

[Nerf ↓] Screen shake upon being hit has been reduced

[Nerf ↓] Holding Tactical will now slow movement

[Change ↔] Lowered audio volume

[Fix] Extra visible Tactical visual effects in Firing Range no longer visible

Ultimate