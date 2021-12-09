All Spartan Core locations in Graveyards in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite’s open world is split into different island-like chunks with their own set of collectibles, including spartan cores. The Graveyards location opens up after finishing the Spire mission, causing Master Chief and Echo 216 to crash-land in the area. The spartan cores are used to upgrade various aspects of Master Chief such as his shield core and grappleshot ability.

Due to the game’s structure, there is no particular order in which the cores must be collected, meaning you can ignore the numbering in the article. Our guide below will help you find all five spartan cores in the Graveyards section of the map.

Spartan Core #1

Screenshot by Gamepur

This spartan core is found by the Eastern AA gun. If you follow the laid-out dirt path, you’ll eventually come across a sniper tower and two forks in the road. There’s a hill toward the right, but there’s also a path behind the tower itself, which is easy to miss if you’re not paying close attention.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The path, pictured in the screenshot above, leads to a cave. Follow this miniature cave system until you find the spartan core sitting near the exit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Spartan Core #2

Screenshot by Gamepur

This next spartan core is found by the Northern AA gun. The instructions here are much simpler. Face the control panel that you used to activate the gravity lift, then turn around. You’ll be facing the Banished building housing the spartan core in plain sight.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Spartan Core #3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next spartan core can found along the cliff-side path connecting the Northern and Western AA guns. This single straight path will house a scenic viewpoint with a few trees and a Mongoose. This overlook will be toward your left side if you’re running from the Northern AA gun to the Western AA gun. If travelling from the West to North AA gun, it will be to your right. The spartan core is nearby the unattended Mongoose, nestled among a few large rocks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Spartan Core #4

Screenshot by Gamepur

This next spartan core is by the Southwestern end of the area. There’s a bridge in this corner of the map that will be retracted for those collecting the cores early on. If you’re facing the bridge, turn around. You’ll see a looming structure bathed in a red glow. This is an elevator that leads to the top of the structure. Approach the structure and then look to your left rather than taking the elevator. The spartan core is hidden in plain sight to the left side of the elevator control panel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Spartan Core #5

Screenshot by Gamepur

This spartan core is found in the large open space during which you fought Hyperius and Tovarus. The main landmarks in this section of the map are two elevated platforms along with scattered pieces of destroyed ships. One of the platforms is nearby a destroyed part of a ship with an opened doorway clearly visible from the top of the platform. The other platform is closer to what appears to be some sort of wing jutting out from a larger body. Use the grappleshot to reach the top of the wing and grab your spartan core.