All Spectra Knight Variants & How To Unlock Them In Fortnite OG Season

The Fortnite OG Battle Pass boasts yet another hyper-customizable skin, this time boasting throwbacks to some of the Battle Royale’s most iconic characters. Spectra Knight, who resembles the coveted Chapter 1 Season 2 Knight skins, has a lot of variants to unlock.

When Specrat Knight was revealed, many players assumed they would be the Tier 100 skin, as the Black Knight and Ultima Knight were the final skins in their respective passes. But to their surprise, Spectra Knight is available to unlock on page one of the Fortnite OG Battle Pass.

However, simply unlocking the skin is the tip of the spectral iceberg. The real fun is unlocking Spectral Knight helmets and color variants.

All Spectral Knight Skin Variants

As a customizable skin, players can change two facets of Spectra Knight: its helmet and colorway. This may not seem like much, but with eight helmets and 18 colors, there are over 120 different helmet/color combinations.

Spectra Knight Helmet Variants pic.twitter.com/RYUmXqOnru — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 3, 2023

Spectra Knight Helmets

While four of the Spectra Knight helmets are generic variants, four of them are callbacks to iconic Knight skins. These homages include Royale Knight, Spider Knight, Dark Red Knight, and Ultima Knight. The different helmet types are as follows:

Spectra Knight

Strength

Integrity

Peace

Ultima Helm

Dark Helm

Spider Helm

Royale Helm

Spectra Knight Colors

Spectra Knight comes with 18 color variants, three of which are callbacks to iconic skins or seasonal events. Galaxy is a nod to the elusive Galaxy skin that was part of a promotion between Samsung and Fortnite in 2018. Chroma is a reference to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, and Ice is connected to the Ice Storm event that lasted 10 days in January of 2019.

A list of all the Spectra Knight colors is found below:

White

Grey

Dark grey

Black

Sage

Green

Light Blue

Blue

Mauve

Purple

Red

Pink

Yellow

Taupe

Orange

Chroma

Galaxy

Ice

How To Unlock Spectra Knight Helmet & Color Variants

Players will have to complete special Spectra Knight challenges to unlock all of the helmets and colors. At the time of writing, we don’t know what those challenges are. Once those challenges are revealed, we will make sure to expand this section will of the necessary information.