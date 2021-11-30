All Spiritomb weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Spiritomb is one of the more rare Pokémon that you can come across in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It will be the first Pokémon Cynthia sends out in the battle to decide the champion, or you can catch one yourself through some odd steps. If you are having trouble battling Spiritomb, here are some weaknesses and strong counters against it.

What is Spiritomb weak against?

Spiritomb is a ghost and dark type Pokémon, so it does not have a ton of weaknesses. The only type of move that is super effective against it is the fairy type, so if you have a Pokémon with moves like Moonblast, Play Rough, or Dazzling Gleam, those will do the most damage to it upfront. If you have no fairy moves available, focus on your strongest fire, water, or electric attacks.

Because it is a ghost type, normal and fighting moves will not affect Spiritomb at all, and because it is also dark, psychic moves do not touch it either. Poison-type moves are not very effective.

Best counters

The best Pokémon to use against Spiritomb obviously are fairy types. Togekiss and Clefable spring to mind first, but another great choice is Blissey. Other Pokémon that can learn strong fairy moves include Mew, Palkia, Dialga, Mr. Mime, and Gardevoir. However, if you are using any of those choices, beware of the strong dark moves Spiritomb will counter you with. Luckily, Spiritomb is pretty slow, so you should be able to pull off the first attack in most cases. If you are being decimated from Spiritomb and cannot pull off any fairy moves, use a Pokémon with strong defenses that has elemental attacks to take its hits and slowly take it down.