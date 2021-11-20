How to get Spiritomb in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Some of the things you need to do to get specific Pokémon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are just plain weird, and Spiritomb is no exception. Rather than a very strange evolution path like some Pokémon, you will need to engage with online features instead.

The process to get Spiritomb is long and will take some time, so carefully make your way through the below steps to add this Pokémon to your collection:

Go to Route 208 and speak with the Black Belt NPC. They will give you the Odd Keystone.

Make your way to Route 209 and go to the Hallowed Tower.

Interact with the Hallowed Tower to use the Odd Keystone.

Make your way to the Grand Underground and interact with 32 different players.

Return to the Hallowed Tower and interact with it again, and you will be in with a chance to capture the illusive Spiritomb.

This is the only way to find a Spiritomb in the game and is one of the odder sequences of events that you will need to do to draw out a Pokémon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Don’t forget, you will want to have some Fairy-types in your Pokémon party to assist in the fight against Spiritomb.