All Starcat Locations in Destiny 2: Season of the Wish

Destiny 2 is full of secrets, and each season brings with it new ones for players to uncover. Season of the Wish added secret Starcats to the game, which players must seek out if they want to complete every Seasonal Challenge and earn the Season’s Title.

Destiny 2: Season of the Wish has many Seasonal Challenges for players to complete, an entire set of which relate to Starcats. These are secret challenges that players will be able to complete over the course of the season by locating and presenting a gift to every Starcat in the game. However, players must track them down before they can present a gift and catalog the Starcats, and they’re quite hard to find.

Related: All Lightfall Campaign Missions in Destiny 2

Every Starcat Location in Destiny 2: Season of the Wish

The table below shows the location of every Starcat in Destiny 2: Season of the Wish. We’ve included an image of where the Starcat is and an explanation of how to find it. All of these creatures are a challenge to find, so read through the directions carefully to avoid missing them.

At the time of writing, Season of the Wish Week 1 is the latest update to Destiny 2, so there are only two Starcats in the game. We’re working on finding every Starcat as they’re released, so it’s worth checking back every week to see where the new Starcats are.

Starcat Location and Hint Where to Find it

The Blind Well Starcat The description for this Starcat explains that it’s waiting near The Door. This is a reference to the main door opposite the entrance to the Blind Well. Players must drop into the Blind Well activity and run to the side without Awoken NPCs to see the Starcat scratching at the bottom of the door. The Garden of Plenty Starcat Found somewhere in the Garden of Plenty during a Riven’s Lair run.

Why Should You Find All the Starcats in Destiny 2: Season of the Wish?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players should find every Starcat in Destiny 2: Season of the Wish because it’ll help them get the season’s Title, Wishbearer, and allow them to unlock the Wyrmguard Shell for their Ghost. These can be carried forward to every season in Destiny 2’s future to show off, just like the Geralt Bathtub Emote, which is exactly what we’ll be doing with them.