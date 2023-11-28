How to Get the Geralt Bathtub Emote in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has had some incredible collaborations in the past. Each one sees new outfits added to the game, alongside the occasional emote. With The Witcher partnership, though, these items have peaked in the Geralt Bathtub Emote called Barrel Bath.

There have been some amazing crossovers in Destiny 2. From Assassin’s Creed to Fortnite, The Last of Us, and even God of War, players have a plethora of armor and emotes to pick from to express themselves using their favorite franchises. We believe the best crossover is The Witcher because of the Barrel Bath emote, which will never stop forcing us to put down our controllers due to outbursts of laughter.

How Do You Get the Geralt Bathtub (Barrel Bath) Emote in Destiny 2?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Geralt Bathtub Emote, also known as Barrel Bath, must be purchased using Silver from the Eververse Store in Destiny 2. It costs 1,200 Silver and is just one part of the wider bundle of items, including The Witcher 3 armor Ornaments, that players can buy if they want to show their love for the series in Destiny 2.

The Eververse Store can be accessed from the player’s director at any point in the game, but it also has a physical location in the Tower. From spawn, players need to head left to the Postmaster, and the Eververse Store is next to it on the right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Barrel Bath emote is a reference, one that’s very on the nose, to the opening scene of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. That scene shows Geralt of Rivia naked in a barrel bath with his feet up. This scene was also used in The Witcher Netflix series. It’s more iconic than Geralt’s face, armor, or weapons for those who haven’t read the books.

While we imagine the real draw of The Witcher Destiny 2 crossover was meant to be the armor for each Class or the finisher that looks like Gerals using Igni on an enemy, it’s all been overshadowed by the Barrel Bath emote. It’s not clear if the emote is a permanent addition or if it’ll be removed once the license expires, so players should pick it up fast if they want to ensure they always have it.