All status effects in Outriders, and what they do

While it might seem like Outriders is all about running and gunning, unleashing abilities on unwitting enemies, and slapping people with mega-powered melee strikes, there is some subtle in the combat as well.

This comes in the form of status effects. Weapons and abilities can inflict status effects on enemies, and these can be incredibly useful. Status effects will become more efficient as your character’s Anomaly Power increases.

Bleed – Does damage equal to 2.5% of your Ability Power every 0.5 seconds, for a duration of 5 seconds

Burn – Does damage equal to 3.7% of your Ability Power every 0.5 seconds, for a duration of 6 seconds

Toxic – Does damage equal to 3.5% of your Ability Power every 0.5 seconds, for a duration of 6 seconds

Vulnerable – Increase damage taken by 25% for 10 seconds.

Weakness – Decrease damage done by affected enemy for 6 seconds by 30%

Slow – Reduces movement and attack speed by 30-75%, depending on enemy type.

Ash – Stops an enemy for 2.5 seconds

Freeze – Stops an enemy for 2.5 seconds

Another element that can affect status effects is armor items. These can cause specific status effects on attacks that might not normally cause them, or can even increase their effectiveness if they offer a substantial Anomaly Power boost.

The most important thing to consider when planning a loadout for status effects is the type of enemies you are facing. Some will be very resistant to status, so you will be better off building into straight damage instead. Bosses are one such example, and many of them will be practically immune to status effects thanks to scaling resistance as the fight goes on.

See the Special Best Buy Game Offers, including Assassins Creed, NBA2K21, Super Mario, Fortnite, Cyberpunk 2077, Grand Theft Auto, and many more.