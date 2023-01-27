When you reach Chapter 2 in the Dead Space remake, your primary concern is to try and retrieve the Captain’s RIG from Medical Deck. Unfortunately, several things are preventing you from unlocking this part of the ship, and it will take you a bit to reach this point and receive the codes from the Captain. Here’s what you need to know about how to retrieve the Captain’s RIg in the Dead Space remake.

Where to find the Captain’s RIG in the Dead Space remake

When you make your way to the Medical Deck, you will find a large barricade barring you from gaining access to the Emergency Room and a direct path to the morgue, where you can find the Captain’s body. You will need to locate two critical components to create a bomb and destroy this barricade: a Hydrazine Tank and a Shock Pad. It does not matter the order you obtain these items.

You can find the Hydrazine Tank by following the main path through the Imaging Diagnostic room, going to the other side of the room, using the elevator up, and going through a Zero Gravity breach on the Ishimura. When you reach the other side, the Hydrazine Tank will be on the desk, and you can trace your steps back to the main area. However, your pathway will differ slightly, so you won’t take the exact route back.

When you return to the main room with the barricade, the second item is in the Research Wing, a floor below your current position. You will need to follow the pathway to the Main Lab, and when you arrive, the location enters a lockdown phase, forcing you to fight through a horde of Necromorphs until you reach the bottom floor. From the elevator, head to the right and follow the pathway through the Main Lab Changing Room. A new baby-like enemy will appear in this room, and you’ll need to dispatch it and more on the second floor. You’ll find the shock pads upstairs.

You can return the barricade and blow it up using the makeshift bomb Isaac has constructed. You can now gain access to the emergency room. From here, you’ll need to power the Emergency Hallway A door and get through it. On the opposite side of the room from this door’s position is a Circuit Breaker you can access and move the battery from that side to the Hallway A door. First, you need to make sure everything connected to the Circuit Breaker is turned off.

When you remove the power unit from this wall, expect to deal with plenty of Necromorphs as they pour into this location. We recommend placing this object down and dealing with them before inserting it into the other side. When you can unlock the door leading to ER Hallway A, following the pathway can continue through to the Intensive Care Unit area, and there will be plenty of Necromorphs between you and that next area.

On the way to the Morgue, are section of the Ishimura will shatter, causing the area to lose oxygen for a short time. However, this won’t last long, but the power to the Morgue room will stop. You can find the power brick for the door in the middle of the hallway.

When you arrive at the Morgue, the captain’s body will be on an autopsy table. After you interact with it, a cutscene will play out, and you’ll have to battle against multiple Necromorphs, but you’ll have located the Captain and his RIG.