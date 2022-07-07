All Tyranitar weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Tyranitar is a fearsome foe in Pokémon Go, and battling against it in raids can be difficult. You may need to bring a friend to help take it down, but with the correct team, you can take it down by yourself with the right amount of planning. To do this, make sure you understand how to best counter anything Tyranitar can use against it and the best Pokémon to bring with you. This guide details all Tyranitar’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

All Tyranitar weaknesses

Tyranitar is a Dark and Rock-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant against Psychic, Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Normal, and Poison-type attacks. The Fighting-type moves are the best ones to use against Tyranitar, especially if you’re aiming to use the highest amount of damage against it during a raid. When you catch Tyranitar after this battle you will want to make sure it learns the best moveset to use in future raids or player battles.

Best Pokémon counters to Tyranitar

The best Pokémon to counter Tyranitar in these raids will be Conkeldurr, Lucario, and Machamp.

Conkeldurr is a strong Fighting-type Pokémon. It’s capable of doing a heavy amount of damage against Tyranitar. The downside to this Pokémon is it does have a low defense stat, meaning it will take multiple, heavy hits from Tyranitar during this encounter. The best moveset for Conkeldurr to use is the fast move Counter and the charged moves Focus Blast and Dynamic Punch.

Related: All Pokémon Go raid bosses for July 2022

Next, we have Lucario, a Fighting and Steel-type Pokémon. Lucario is another superior pick for this raid, and it does have an advantage Conkeldurr does not have: defense. Lucario is a Steel-type, meaning it has far more resistances than an average Fighting-type. The best moveset to teach Lucario is the fast move Counter and the charged moves Aura Sphere and Close Combat.

The final recommendation will be Machamp, another Fighting-type. Machamp is similar to Conkeldurr in that it has a high attack power but a meager defense. Regardless, we cannot recommend Machamp enough for this raid battle. The best moveset to teach it is the fast move Counter and the charged moves Dynamic Punch and Close Combat.

You must use a full team of six Pokémon battling against Tyranitar in a raid. You can use these other choices to fill out the rest of your team.

Bewear

Blaziken

Cobalion

Hariyama

Heracross

Mega Lopunny

Mienshao

Sawk

Sirfetch’d

Terrakio

Toxicroak

You will have a chance to catch Tyranitar after you’ve defeated it in the raid.