All unlockable characters in the Jundland Wastes in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Jundland Wastes is a desert area on Tatooine that, unlike real-life deserts, has quite a bit for you to do in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. As with all other zones in the game, you can unlock multiple characters to add to your roster here. Here are the locations of all of them.

Biggs Darkfighter

Screenshot by Gamepur

Biggs Darkfighter is located very close to the Landing Pad when you arrive in Jundland Wastes. You will need to have a Scoundrel talk to him to begin the necessary side quest to complete to unlock him.

EV D9D Supervisor Droid

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find this droid and begin the quest to acquire him, go around the right side of Jabba the Hut’s palace and walk up the ramp.

Max Rebo

Screenshot by Gamepur

Max Rebo is located to the left of the mission marker for the Story Mission “A Plan to Save Han.” His mission will first have you escort him to the Landing Pad, and then you need a Scoundrel to transport him to a new area.

R4-M9

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finding this droid will take you to the Sarlacc Pit, where you can talk to Jarold and begin a side quest to find MRRs from ship wreckages.

Ree Yees

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get Ree Yees, you need to beat the gold trial for the race located just south of Old Ben Kenobi’s House.

Salacious Crumb

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Salacious Crumb out in front of Jabba the Hut’s palace door. He will have you help him find some better jokes for his boss.

Weequay

Screenshot by Gamepur

To save Weequay, you need to first talk to a droid outside of Old Ben Kenobi’s House. You will then go on an escort mission to help him save the character.