All Unown locations in Pokémon Legends: Arceus
The Unown are all over the Hisui region.
The true test of Pokémon Legends: Arceus is to find all of the Pokémon scattered throughout the Hisui region. You’ll be researching these distinct Pokémon, and learning about their habits in their natural habitat. A series of Pokémon you will have to hunt down are the Unown. These are a Pokémon that represent the 26 letters of the alphabet, and in Pokémon Legends their locations are hidden by multiple riddles. In this guide, we’ll cover all Unown locations in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
We’ve already listed out the Unown riddle answers over here, so if you’d purely like to follow through with those, check it out. The riddles take you all over the Hisui region. We recommend working on these as you play through the game and unlock each of the areas by completing the story.
These are where you can find all of the Unown in Pokémon legends.
We are presently updating this guide.
All Unown locations
Alabaster Icelands
Unown O
Unown T
Unown U
Unown !
Unown Y
Cobalt Coastlands
Unown B
Unown N
Unown Q
Unown R
Unown Z
Coronet Highlands
Unown C
Unown F
Unown J
Unown L
Unown P
Crimson Mirelands
Unown A
Unown D
Unown K
Unown M
Unown V
Jubilife Village
Unown H
TBD
Unown W
Unown ?
Obsidian Fieldlands
Unown E
Unown G
Unown I
Unown S
Unown X