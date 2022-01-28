The true test of Pokémon Legends: Arceus is to find all of the Pokémon scattered throughout the Hisui region. You’ll be researching these distinct Pokémon, and learning about their habits in their natural habitat. A series of Pokémon you will have to hunt down are the Unown. These are a Pokémon that represent the 26 letters of the alphabet, and in Pokémon Legends their locations are hidden by multiple riddles. In this guide, we’ll cover all Unown locations in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

We’ve already listed out the Unown riddle answers over here, so if you’d purely like to follow through with those, check it out. The riddles take you all over the Hisui region. We recommend working on these as you play through the game and unlock each of the areas by completing the story.

These are where you can find all of the Unown in Pokémon legends.

All Unown locations

Alabaster Icelands

Unown O

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unown T

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unown U

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unown !

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unown Y

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cobalt Coastlands

Unown B

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unown N

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unown Q

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unown R

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unown Z

Screenshot by Gamepur

Coronet Highlands

Unown C

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unown F

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unown J

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unown L

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unown P

Screenshot by Gamepur

Crimson Mirelands

Unown A

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unown D

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unown K

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unown M

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unown V

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jubilife Village

Unown H

Unown W

Unown ?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Obsidian Fieldlands

Unown E

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unown G

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unown I

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unown S

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unown X