All Unusual Hilichurl Locations In Genshin Impact

The Unusual Hilichurl is a unique version of the common enemy Hilichurl in Genshin Impact. They are a bit trickier to locate but once found, they can be a great way to farm some Mora and Adventurer EXP.

There are 14 locations where the Unusual Hilichurl will spawn. Six of the locations are in Mondstadt, and Eight of them are in Liyue. They will spawn every 12 hours, so if a player has beaten one of the Unusual Hilichurls, they can return in 12 hours to do it again.

Mondstadt Locations of Unusual Hilichurls

Here are all the locations of Unusual Hilichurls in Mondstadt.

Location 1 – Cape Oath

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the edge of the cliff of Cape Oath is an Unusual Hilichurl watching the view.

Location 2 – Stormbearer Mountains

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the Stormbearer Mountains near the gazebo is an Unusual Hilichurl wandering around.

Location 3 – Dadaupa Gorge

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the Northern side of the gorge, a little east of the waypoint, players can find the Unusual Hilichurl.

Location 4 – Wolvendom

Screenshot by Gampur

The Unusual Hilichurl can be found along the road by the circular stone structure.

Location 5 – Windrise

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Unusual Hilichurl will be sleeping at the bottom of the giant tree just south of the waypoint.

Location 6 – Stormterror’s Lair

Screenshot by Gamepur

Southwest of the lair, the Unusual Hilichurl will be waiting on a broken bridge.

Liyue Locations of Unusual Hilichurl

Here are all the locations of Unusual Hilichurl in Liyue.

Location 1 – Sea of Clouds

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Unusual Hilichurl is to the south, between two-way points at the cliff’s edge.

Location 2 – Qingyuri Peak

Screenshot by Gamepur

Just north of the statue at the peak, players can find the Unusual Hilichurl.

Location 3 – Qingce Village

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Unusual Hilichurl is just north of the village across the river.

Location 4 – Tianqiu Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

To the east of the lake in the valley on the ledge of the stone outlook is the Unusual Hilichurl.

Location 5 – Cuijue Slope

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the stone circle in the middle of the Cuijue Slope, the Unusual Hilichurl waits in between two lamp posts.

Location 6 – Lingju Pass

Screenshot by Gamepur

Just south of the waypoint at the end of the road to the east of the body of water, the Unusual Hilichurl is looking out over the cliff.

Location 7 – Mingyun Village

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Unusual Hilichurl is on one of the cliffs in the Southeast, closer to the ocean.

Location 8 – Stone Gate

Screenshot by Gamepur

Just to the East of the waypoint at Stone Gate, the Unusual Hilichurl is on one of the cliff edges.