All Void 3.0 Hunter changes coming in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Hunters remain to be the most popular class in Destiny 2, and for good reason. There is nothing as satisfying as running around your enemies disorienting them and hitting them before they even know where you are. While Void Hunter abilities have always been good in PvE, they have fallen behind other supers and don’t see nearly as much playtime as they used to. That is all about to change with the introduction of Void 3.0, and it seems the Hunter is going to become the Void ninja we have always wanted.

Spectral Blades and Shadowshot

Image via Bungie Youtube

The core gameplay when it comes to the Void Hunter is silently moving in, debuffing enemies, and striking unseen. Bungie is doubling down on this and the Shadowshot seems to be the priority when it comes to the Void Hunter supers. Spectral Blades will remain largely the same, dealing extra damage and being more useful in all levels of PvE activities due to the addition of new Void Aspects.

Shadowshot is getting a lot of attention with this update. To start, the Moebius Quiver variant will now fire a volley of arrows with each shot, tracking enemies of the darkness and applying a volatile state to them once they are hit. The Deadfall variant will now pull all enemies to the point of impact, whether that be a surface or attached to the enemy. This will allow guardians to apply heavy damage on multiple targets with ease.

The Void Hunters snare bomb melee has also received a buff. When thrown, the snare bomb will weaken all enemies and make them vulnerable to your attacks. In PvP, the snare bomb will also remove opposing guardians’ HUDs, making it harder for them to locate and take you out.

All Hunter Void 3.0 Aspects

Similar to the Stasis subclasses, all Void subclasses will be receiving the implementation of Aspects and Fragments. Aspects fundamentally change the way you play as the subclass while fragments provide minor tweaks. Here are all aspects coming to the new Void Hunter subclass: