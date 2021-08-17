All Wild Week Challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

As Fortnite’s alien invasion approaching an end, it is time for the Wild Weeks event. These are special weeks where some elements of the game will be changing in ways that will switch up the user experience a little.

There will be two different weeks, and you can find some challenges and additional details for each week below. Each Thursday until the end of the invasion, a new Wild Week and accompanying Legendary Quest chain will debut that’s sure to shake up your strategy.

Week 1 – Sneak Week

Sneak Week begins on Thursday, August 19, and during the week every Epic+ Pistol, Epic+ Assault Rifle, and all Bolt-Action Sniper Rifles will be replaced with their stealthy variants: Suppressed Pistols, Suppressed Assault Rifles, and Suppressed Sniper Rifles.

On top of that, the aliens will be placing a lot more Prop-ifiers on the map, strange devices that allows players to take on the appearance of some props, to hide from each other.

Deal damage with surpressed weapons (0/1000) – 20000 XP

Stage 1 of 2 – Deal damage with supressed weapons (0/5000) – 30000 XP

Stage 2 of 2 0 Deal damage with supressed weapons (0/20000) – 50000 XP

Week 2 – Unknown