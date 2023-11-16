All X-4 Stormwing Plane Locations In Fortnite OG Season

X-4 Stormings, everyone’s favorite legendary planes, are back in Fortnite OG Season. After all, the devs couldn’t just add Frosty Flights without including one of the area’s most iconic means of transport.

Last week, Fortnite fans were treated to the return of the iconic Driftboards. However, there was very little to do with the board without a snowy area with mountains to shred down. Sure, sandboarding is a thing, and we all had our share of fun in the area surrounding Paradise Palms. Not to mention that using the Grapple Glove to get around quicker added some extra fun to the game. With so many additions, how could Fortnite possibly top their additions in Week 3? Well, X4 Stormings is just one way, and in this guide, I’ll point to every location where you can get your own.

Where to Find Every X-4 Stormwing Plane in Fortnite OG Season

X-4 Stormwing Planes aren’t by any means rare. In my first match, I managed to find a few of them in Frosty Flights, the new snowy area southwest. In fact, if you want to land a sweet X-4 Storming Plane yourself, just land in the airport south of Frosty Flights. There are usually 4 to 5 planes stationed there. However, if you’d rather land somewhere a bit more convenient and not doom your entire match, I’ve outlined every X-4 Storming Plane location in Fortnite OG Season below:

East to Junk Junction, on top of a hill.

Right next to Haunted Hills.

On the hill northeast of Pleasant Park.

North of Snobby Shores.

On the landing area in Frosty Flights.

On an archipelago southwest of the map.

Northwest and southeast of Tilted Towers.

Northeast and southeast of Flush Factory.

East of Lucky Landing, near the desert biome.

West of Paradise Palms.

Northeast of Tomato Temple.

Northeast of Risky Reels.

Once you’ve found a plane, it’s time to soar the skies of Fortnite’s not-so OG map. Don’t worry about piloting the Stormwing Planes in Fortnite OG; it’s super intuitive and easy. You’ll also get to stand on its wings to get the jump on your enemies.