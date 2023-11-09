Where To Find Driftboards in Fortnite OG

Just because there’s no snow doesn’t mean you can’t Driftboard all over the Fortnite OG map.

How to Get Driftboards OG Fortnite

Image by Gamepur

OG Fortnite adds one of the game’s coolest vehicles ever in Week 2: the Driftboard. Since it’s likely we’ll only get one week to make the most of it, let’s figure out where you can track down Driftboards in Fortnite OG.

For me, Fortnite became a snowboarding simulator when it dropped Driftboards back in Season 7. Now that they’re back in Fortnite OG, I can’t wait to grassboard and waterboard all over the map. Paired with the Grapple Glove, this vehicle is an absolute joy to play with. It’s incredibly versatile, allowing you to perform tricks, traverse the map swiftly, and even take out adversaries on the fly. Still, spotting the Driftboards isn’t super easy, so here’s a guide to all Driftboard locations in Fortnite OG.

All Driftboard Spawn Locations in Fortnite OG Week 2

Driftboard Locations Fortnite OG
Image by Gamepur

Driftboards are not as rare as Quadcrashers, and you’ll be able to find them all over the Fortnite OG map. However, here is a quick rundown of every confirmed location where you should be able to find a Driftboard:

  • Junk Junction
  • Loot Lake
  • Tomato Temple
  • Fatal Fields
  • Lucky Landing
  • Wailing Woods
  • Paradise Palms

Since Fatal Fields is one of my go-to landing spots in Fortnite OG, I usually land there as soon as the match starts and rush to grab a Driftboard before anyone else does. Be warned, though, at the moment this feels a bit like the start of the Hunger Games.

Related: All New & Removed Weapons and Vehicles in Fortnite OG Week 2

However, you could swing by floating Loot Lake and snatch the Driftboard hovering above it. That way, you not only explore one of Week 2’s new locations but also snag an exclusive vehicle all in one go. The Driftboard fall makes the trip up Loot Lake absolutely worth it.

About the author

Cande Maldonado

Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS, smash virtual pottery, and complete every side quest available in RPGs. Throwing that useless degree out of the window, she has been writing professionally for the past three years ever since. Her passion for games dates to 2006, when she mounted a Chocobo for the first time. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?

More Stories by Cande Maldonado

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved