Destiny 2 players have been actively hunting down the various mysterious yellow drones they have found scattered throughout the game. These drones were not here at the beginning of the Season of the Seraph. With the arrival of the second exotic of the Season, the Revision Zero, players can now destroy them and collect them to likely unlock a door hidden away on Seraph Station, which became available alongside the exotic. Here’s what you need to know about all yellow drone locations in Destiny 2.

How to find all Yellow Drones in Destiny 2

It’s important to note that when Revision Zero went live, not all of the drones are available. However, you can find these yellow drones on Europa, the Moon, and a few more at the various Heist Battleground missions. You can observe your progress with these drones by visiting Seraph Station and watching the door close to the end of the mission of Operation: Seraph Shield. We will update this guide with the latest drone locations as we discover them, and there are likely many more hidden on the station that will be available each week. You must make sure you use the Revision Zero exotic to destroy them.

All Yellow Drone locations on Europa

You can find three drones in each of the major sectors of Europa, with a final one in the Beyond region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are three in the Eventide Ruins region. The first one you can find north of the Eventide Ruins teleport entrance, inside of the corner of the map, in the red, glowing structure. The second is closer to the entrance of Bunker E15, with the third one being inside the Bunker E15 lost sector, inside a side room where the Braytech mechs emerge from in the larger room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next three are in Cadmus Ridge. You can find the first one at the center of the map, sitting on an ice block next to a partially ice-covered structure. The second yellow drone is to the left of the Bray Exoscience entrance. The final one is inside the area’s lost sector, Perdition, in the chest’s last room to the right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next three are in Asterion Abyss. Go to the center, close to the left side of the region, and there is a drone close to the top of a cliff overlooking the area. Next, head north, above the Concealed Void entrance, and there will be a yellow drone tucked underneath some ice. Finally, the last yellow drone in this area is in the Concealed Void lost sector, in the large open space where you fight against the second Heavy Shank.

The final yellow drone on Europa is on the southern area of the map, in the Beyond. You can see it sitting on the top of the structure, south of the Exo Stranger.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All Yellow Drone locations on the Moon

We are updating this guide.