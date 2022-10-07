Does Diablo 2: Resurrected have crossplay? Answered

These days, we are spoiled for choice when it comes to gaming platforms. That’s why crossplay has become a more prevalent question than ever. And it makes sense, because if a games allows us to play with our friends, then we want to do it no matter the differences in platforms. New games usually take that into consideration, but with remasters and rereleases, that becomes a more complicated matter. Diablo 2: Resurrected is one such game, and with the release on multiple platforms that include PC, PS 4 and 5, Xbox One and X/S, Nintendo Switch, the question of crossplay has been raised once again.

Is there crossplay in Diablo 2: Resurrected

To put it simply, unfortunately, there is no crossplay option for Diablo 2: Resurrected. Despite the fact that the game has been released not only for PC, but also for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Blizzard has not introduced a crossplay functionality to the game. We know that those are sad news, as that severely limits the options for multiplayer gameplay. In essence, you will have to play on the same platform as your friends if you plan to party up and smash some demons together.

Diablo 2: Resurrected cross-progression functionality

However, there is a little bit of silver lining. Diablo 2: Resurrected has a cross-progression feature. This means that while you can’t play in crossplay with your friends, you have the option of sharing your own account’s progression over multiple platforms. That means that as long as your account is in sync across platforms, you can play at the same level of progress that you’ve reached somewhere else. That would allow you to hop onto a different platform to play with your friends, if you have the opportunity to do so.

