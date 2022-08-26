What are Terror Zones in Diablo 2 Resurrected, and how do they work?

Much like in its predecessor, the pursuit of achieving the maximum level of 99 on a character in Diablo 2 Resurrected is an incredibly daunting and time-consuming grind. In both the original release of Diablo 2 and its recently successful remaster, only a handful of training methods, such as repeatedly running Baal or Diablo on Hell difficulty, can offer enough experience to level up in a time-efficient manner. However, the introduction of Terror Zones will balance experience rates for training in other areas, providing higher rewards at the cost of higher risk.

How Terror Zones work in Diablo 2 Resurrected

Image via Blizzard

At the top of every hour, a select few zones across Diablo 2 Resurrected’s five acts will experience a Terror Zone scenario. During this hour-long period, hordes of over-leveled demons will spawn as standard enemies within these zones. These demons will spawn two to five levels stronger than your current level, while this level boost scales with both the difficulty you’re playing on and the rarity of the individual demon.

The three difficulties will impose different hard caps on these demons’ levels. For example, Terror Zone demons on Normal difficulty will stop scaling after level 48, whereas Hell difficulty demons will meet the player all the way to level 99. Both experience gained per slain demon and the value of loot earned will increase as the levels of these demons increase.

With Terror Zones active, you will be alerted through in-game chat as to which zones of which chapters have demons in them. In practice, Terror Zones encourage you to revisit older content and vary how you train, adding some variety to the otherwise mundane grind. This system is optional, so if randomly spawning demons aren’t your thing, and grinding away at Baal is, you can simply toggle Terror Zones off.