Are there cheats in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

God of War Ragnarok has enough difficulty levels to suit any player of any skill level, and also has an impressive array of accessibility options, so that you can tweak and customize exactly what you need to be easier in order for the game to be fun and playable for you. However, you might also want to make the game easier, faster, or weirder in more, shall we say, illicit ways. In other words, you might want cheats, In fact, if you’re reading this guide, that’s presumably what you’re looking for.

Can you use cheat codes in God of War Ragnarok?

Unfortunately for all you cheaters out there, God of War Ragnarok has no cheat codes, not even an “unlock everything” button combo like in the original 2005 God of War. But there are a few ways you can sort of cheat, if that’s what you’re into. For example, you could play on the easiest difficulty even though you’re quite good at the game, or you could switch all the accessibility options on when you don’t really need them at all. There are also a couple of minor glitches that you can exploit in order to farm XP and Hacksilver, although don’t be surprised if these exploits get patched at a later date.

How to farm XP in God of War Ragnarok

When fighting one of the early-game bosses (Thor is ideal), do not press R3 to perform your finisher at the end of the fight. Instead, repeatedly hit the boss with one of your skills, letting it recharge a bit of health each time. When you hit certain milestones (e.g. 15 hits with a particular skill), you’ll get an XP reward. It’s repetitive and boring to do, but it’s a cheat-y way to max out your skills early in the game.

How to farm Hacksilver in God of War Ragnarok

Again, this is repetitive and boring to do, but if you really want an excess of Hacksilver, you can exploit the fact that if you find some Hacksilver by smashing a pot, then restart from your last checkpoint, you don’t lose the Hacksilver, and can smash the same pot, getting another Hacksilver reward every time.