Are Z-Moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Each generation of Pokémon since Generation 6 has had a gimmick that drastically changed the way battles work. In Generation 6, Pokémon introduced Mega Evolutions, which gave a special evolution you can perform once per battle on some of your favorite Pokémon. In Generation 8, we got Dynamaxing and Gigantomaxing, which allowed you to supersize your Pokémon to behemoth heights and go for some crazy kaiju battles. But in Generation 7, we got a more general mechanic in Z-Moves, which allowed your Pokémon to perform special and powered-up moves once per battle.

While some special mechanics have stayed over the years, others have been specific to their home generations. In the case of Z-Moves, you might be wondering whether or not this mechanic is present in the newest Pokémon games, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Unfortunately, the answer is that (as of this writing), Z-Moves are not a feature in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This is not unique to Z-Moves. Mega Evolution and Dynamaxing are not available in the newest games as well. The only special battle mechanic in Scarlet and Violet is the new Terastallizing.

The Terastal Phenomenon is Generation 9’s special battle feature. It allows you to encase your Pokémon in a special diamond and give them a special typing. This mechanic takes the spotlight for these games, and other fan-favorite mechanics like Mega Evolution are not present. This is unlikely to change, as Generation 8 never received Mega Evolutions or Z-Moves, so these features likely won’t return in Generation 9.

Never say never, though, as properties such as the anime haven’t shied away from combining Z-Moves, Mega Evolutions, and Dynamaxing altogether. While we cannot use Z-Moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet today, this doesn’t definitively mean we won’t get the mechanic in the future, unlikely as it may be.