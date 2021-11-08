Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.4.0 release and maintenance times

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.4.0 launches on November 9, bringing a new in-game event and activity for all players to enjoy for free. However, this Title Update won’t launch until a specific time and will take a while to download based on the download size. In this guide, we’ve covered the release times for each timezone and the update size for each platform so you know when you can start playing the new content.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.4.0 release times

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.4.0 launches at the following times per timezone.

12 PM UTC

12 PM GMT

1 PM CET

7 AM EDT

4 AM PT

11 AM AEDT

Assassins’ Creed Valhalla title Update 1.4.0 download sizes

The size of Title Update 1.4.0 is as follows for each platform.

PC : 20.31GB

: 20.31GB Xbox One : 20GB

: 20GB Xbox Series X/S : 25GB

: 25GB PS4 : 4.55GB

: 4.55GB PS5: 6.75GB

The new content launching on November 9 is the Tombs of the Fallen activity. This pits players against four puzzle-focused tombs across England, each of which is associated with an Odin Rune. Note that you can only tackle the Tombs of the Fallen once you unlock Ravensthorpe in the main story.

The Oskoreia Festival begins on November 11 and will last until December 2. The festival adds new time-limited activities for players to compete in, including a tournament against some spirits and a horseback riding competition. The festival will only be accessible to players who have completed the first two narrative arcs and reached Settlement Level 2.