Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Beat Gerringothe Thorm in BG3

Gerringothe Thorm is a challenging enemy to overcome in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can find them while exploring the small town north of Moonrise Towers. They’re an optional boss fight, and you’ll find this enemy wandering around the top floor of the Tollhouse.

Like the other Thorms in the city, Gerringothe is a challenging boss to take down, with special conditions protecting them from harm. There are two ways to defeat this enemy, and one method is more direct than another. Here’s what you need to know about how to beat Gerringothe Thorm in Baldur’s Gate 3.

All Methods to Beat Gerringothe Throm in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can find Gerringothe wandering around the top floor of the Tollhouse, to the northeast of Moonrise Towers in Baldur’s Gate 3. It’s important to note you want to avoid talking to Gerringothe before you’re ready to fight them. If you get into range of this boss, a cutscene triggers, where you’ll have a chance to introduce yourself to Gerringothe, but the only thing they request from you is to give them gold. Like the Malus Thorm and the Thisobald Thorm battles, there’s a way to end this encounter without any combat.

Initially, they tell you that you need to pay them gold if you want to pass. Tossing them a piece of gold will have them demanding more gold until your Baldur’s Gate 3 party realizes that Gerringothe wants every piece of gold you have. If you refuse to give Gerringothe any type of gold at the start of the encounter, this triggers a boss fight, and you’ll have to face off against them. Alternatively, you can attempt to drag answers out of Gerringothe.

However, there is an alternative to providing Gerringothe coins in Baldur’s Gate 3. Instead, if you can find a way for Gerringothe to pay you, this automatically defeats her. I was able to do this with my main character being a Rogue and Monk, but I was also able to do this with Wyll.

The trick is to provide Gerringothe with one piece of gold and then ask her what you’ll get in return. She should reply with, “You may pass the river. But first you must pay.” When you reach this point, you need to lean on your character’s Class Persuasion skills, or you can go for a straight Deception that you’re here to replace her as the Toll Collector.

After convincing Gerringothe you’re there to replace her as the Toll Collector in Baldur’s Gate 3, she’ll hand over her gold, explode, and the fight is over even before it begins. However, this is a more indirect method. There is a way to defeat her in battle, but it requires some setup and a good amount of work.

How to Fight Gerringothe Thorm in Baldur’s Gate 3 – All Weaknesses

Instead, rather than directly face off against Gerringothe, bring your party members downstairs, and have them all begin Sneaking and enter Stealth. You want to use your best Baldur’s Gate 3 character that is effective at Sneaking and performing sneaking attacks, which might mean using your main character or Astarion, depending on how you built your party. From there, have your characters systemically defeat the various floating skulls when they stand next to Gerringothe. This will take a lot of careful planning, and timing. This is the best method to knock off the Gold Armor and expose Gerringothe.

The goal is to eliminate as many of the skulls in the Tollhouse as they do a large amount of damage to knocking Gerringothe’s armor off. The problem with this is that the creature can hit you with a large amount of damage, and it has a lot of health. Over 600 health, to be specific. This is why you’ll want to have all of your Baldur’s Gate 3 characters in Stealth and plan out the best way for the skulls to explode, destroying Gerringothe’s Gold Armor.

The skulls are extremely tricky to battle. Although they’re the key to defeating Gerringothe, if there are too many on the battlefield, they can easily overwhelm your Baldur’s Gate 3 party, and make short work of your encounter. I encourage you to take out as many of the ones lingering on the outside of the Tollhouse before starting the encounter if you’d prefer to fight Gerringothe in a more direct way.

Best Method to Beat Gerringothe Thorm in Baldur’s Gate 3

Between the two choices, I found that speaking with Gerringothe rather than taking her on in a straight fight was a better option for my Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign. My companions had more chances for Advantages during their Skill Checks, and I found this to be much easier than going into a head-to-head fight against Gerringothe. Plus, the mechanic to get this fight perfect took a good amount more time, and I struggled with it far more than I’d like to admit.