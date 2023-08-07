Baldur’s Gate 3 – Can You Romance Multiple Characters in BG3?

Romance is a fickle deed in Baldur’s Gate 3. There are several companions you can add to your party as you make your way through the campaign. Some might part ways with you depending on the choices you make as you play through the game many of them may fall in love with your character.

It can be difficult to pick one because there are so many characters to romance. However, developers Larian Studios wanted to create an authentic relationship for you to build as you play the game, and many players might be asking if their character can have more than one romantic interest. Here’s what you need to know about if you can romance multiple characters in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How Many Characters Can You Romance in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Several players have worked with their companions and developed relationships with their Baldur’s Gate 3 characters. Some have learned that specific characters are open to the idea of sharing you in open relationships, while others are not. For example, while playing the main campaign, I had been focusing my relationship efforts on Karlach. She openly shared that while she wanted me for herself, she’s more than happy to share my character, so long as she has the most time for herself.

It has been confirmed that yes, your main character in Baldur’s Gate 3 can romance multiple characters, but they have to be specific characters. Gale is one of the characters who is someone who does not like to share and is hurt when you don’t speak with him that you’d like to spend time with other characters, beyond himself. He feels that you need to share the details with him as much as possible, especially if you’re attempting to pursue him as a romantic interest.

Karlach and Halsin, though, appear to be far more open about having multiple romance options. The important thing to note is that your character in Baldur’s Gate 3 needs to communicate this type of stuff to every character. The developers behind the game, Larian Studios, created these intricate relationships to make them feel natural and complicated, and every character in the game is slightly different. They might not like specific characters, too, which means if you hook up with someone they don’t like, chances are they won’t take too kindly to do that during your campaign.

However, if you’re trying to focus on a particular relationship, I recommend you remain with a single character. By spending all of your time with a particular in your Baldur’s Gate 3, you have a much better chance of remaining in that relationship and seeing it through to the end. For me, I’ve been working my way through Karlach’s story, and it’s melted my heart in every way possible. She’s everything you want from a partner for my Elf Monk, and there’s still more for them to explore together.