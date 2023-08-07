Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Beat Thisobald Thorm in BG3

There are several bosses that you’ll encounter as you make your way through Baldur’s Gate 3. These bosses encounters can be challenging because you need a party capable of taking them out, and you also need to rethink your strategy. Dealing a lot of damage and rolling a lot of dice doesn’t always win the day, especially when attempting to face off against Thisobald Thorm.

You can find Thisobald in The Waning Moon on your way to Moonrise Towers. Thisobald is a massive enemy, that is nearly ready to burst. There are two ways you can handle this encounter, where the first is much easier, and the second is more combat-focused. Here’s what you need to know about how to beat Thisobald Thorm in Baldur’s Gate 3.

All Methods to Defeating Thisobald Thorm in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

You have two methods for defeating Thisobald Thorm. The first is by winning a series of Skill Checks when you initially sit down to share a drink with Thisobald in The Waning Moon. When I encountered these checks, my character was a Monk and a Rogue, they had access to a variety of options for this conversation. For example, my Baldur’s Gate 3 character had the choice to make decisions based on their Monk class, or they could try to be a bit more sly because they are a Rogue.

If you’d prefer to talk your way out of this encounter, I recommend bringing a Monk or a Rogue to face off against Thisobald. He will bring drinks to your character, demanding that they sip from his served beverages and then share a story with him. Every time Thisobald wants to hear a story, that comes with a Performance Checks, and if you have a character that can balance these Constitution and Performance Checks, you can make short work of Thisobald in this Skill Check-based encounter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the end of this exchange, Thisobald will burst, falling on the floor. This is only one of the two ways you can beat Thisobald in Baldur’s Gate 3. The second method is much more direct and involves combat. However, it’s not traditional combat. Thisobald is immune to Slashing, Piercing, and Bludgeoning damage, and you’ll have to rely on Magic and Spells to do anything to him.

How To Fight Thisobald Thorm in Baldur’s Gate 3 – All Weaknesses

Screenshot by Gamepur

What makes Thisobald Thorm special in Baldur’s Gate 3 is his Numb status effect. With it, he is immune to all Slashing, Piercing, and Bludgeoning damage that your party inflicts on him. Not only that, but he’s immune to Thunder damage, so anything like Thunderwave is useless against him. Instead, you need to rely on Elemental spells, such as any Fire, Water, Lightning, or Acid-based ones that your party can use. It’d be best to have at least two characters that can effectively use them, such as a Warlock, Sorcerer, or a Wizard.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The goal is to hit him with multiple Magical based attacks. He’ll steadily attempt to use his drinks in combat against you, and it’s important to not every time you hit Thisobald with a specific Element, his attacks become that attack. If you hit him with Ray of Frost, his brew gains Cold damage. Eventually, he’s going to gain the Blacked Out status effect, and he becomes vulnerable to Slashing, Piercing, Bludgeoning, Thunder, Radiant, and Force damage, making him much easier to fight. This effect only lasts for a short time, though.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You may have to repeat his mechanic multiple times during this Baldur’s Gate 3 encounter to win, but once you do, you’ll have defeated him. You can loot him, and the location he was protecting after the fight has finished.

Best Way to Beat Thisobald Thorm in Baldur’s Gate 3

Between the two methods, I found that doing the Skill Checks challenge with Thisobald was much easier. However, this might not be the case for everyone. My character was a Monk and automatically had Advantage on Skill Checks against his cheek, which made it much easier. I also had at least four Inspirations saved up, and I freely use them to reroll any Skill Checks that I missed against Thisobald.

However, after trying the combat fight against Thisobald, I do feel it is doable. The problem is that it might be difficult to pick up on the types of Elements you want to give your allies and ensure you have enough Spells and Cantrips ready to defeat him.