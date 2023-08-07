Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Beat Oliver at Hide and Seek in BG3

This is how to beat Oliver in his own game of hide and seek during your BG3 playthrough.

Oliver Kid in Baldur's Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a myriad of children who play an exciting role in the story. While exploring the Shadow Cursed Land, players might run into Oliver, a necro kiddo who wants to play hide and seek. It’s tough for a kid to be out here alone, shadow curse and all that, but Oliver seems fine with his undead daddy, mommy, and doggy. Whenever he spots a passerby, he asks them to play a game of hide and seek that totally doesn’t result in their death. Maybe it’s all his practice with the gith travelers from the north, but he’s good at this game, making him hard to beat.

How to Find Oliver in Baldur’s Gate 3

Play Hide and Seek Oliver
Screenshot by Gamepur

Oliver is located in the Shadow Cursed Land’s House in Deep Shadows (X:60, Y:20). This location is right north of the Shadowed Battlefield Waypoint, southeast of the Last Light Inn.

How to Win at Oliver’s Hide and Seek Game in BG3

Oliver’s Hide and Seek Round One

Hide and Seek Round 1 in Baldur's Gate 3
Screenshot by Gamepur

During the first round, Oliver will cast invisibility and hide behind the wooden cart in front of the house. While hiding, head to his location and succeed at the perception check to find Oliver.

He’ll be angry to have lost at his very own game but will accept a second round as a consolation prize.

Oliver’s Hide and Seek Round Two

Hide and Seek Round 2 in Baldur's Gate 3
Screenshot by Gamepur

During this second round, Oliver will hide once more and have his undead parents and dog look for you around the area. It’s an excellent idea to ungroup the party to avoid having as many visible heads.

While hiding, head inside the house and look around to find Oliver. He’s usually near the door to the left or right at the center. After spotting him, unhide and speak with Oliver to win the second hide-and-seek round.

For playing and winning hide and seek Oliver will reward the Ring of Shadows.

