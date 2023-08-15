Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Complete Return Rakath’s Gold in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is full of quests, and one you’ll receive while chasing down the Stone Lord in Baldur’s Gate is called Return Rakath’s Gold. This occurs shortly after arriving at the Counting House and witnessing the Stone Lord’s robbery of the place. You’ll be tasked with returning Rakaths’ Gold to the Counting House and saving Baldur’s Gate.

Although it might seem like a simple robbery, there’s more going on than you might initially see. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Return Rakath’s Gold and where you need to go to finish the quest in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Investigate the Crime Scene in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first task you’ll need to do after witnessing the robbery is to investigate the crime scene. You must walk around the Bank with your Baldur’s Gate 3 party. You can search the entire Bank, but the main clues you’re going to find that have to do with this quest are going to be in the vault. After stepping into the vault, your character or a party member will point out the dirty floor and will deduce that the Stone Lord fled to the sewers.

Where To Find the Stolen Gold in the Sewers in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can enter the sewers in Baldur’s Gate by finding any of the manholes on the service. One of the better ones to reach this location is to the right of Baldur’s Gate Waypoint, and you can make your way south to get the Undercity. From here, you’ll want to move towards the western part of the Undercity with your Baldur’s Gate 3 group, and you’ll encounter the Stone Lord, with the fake Jaheria, who assisted the Stone Lord in robbing the Bank.

Although the Stone Lord, Minsc, and ‘Jaheria’ are your primary targets, you’ll also want to go after the Zhentarim Agent sent to retrieve the money they stole. You’ll want to knock the agent out, or you can choose to kill them with your party. So long as you eliminate them, and loot their body, you’ll find the missing gold, and you can bring that back to Rakath with your Baldur’s Gate 3 party.

The final step is to bring the gold back to Rakath. You can find them in the Counting House in Baldur’s Gate. You should be able to enter the Counting House the same way you got into it and provide the gold to Rakath, completing the quest.