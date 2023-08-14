Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Solve the Abandoned Cistern’s Water & Temple Valve Puzzle in BG3

The Sewers of Baldur’s Gate is full of filth, gnarly enemies, and, as it turns out, some puzzles. While exploring this region of Baldur’s Gate 3, players might run into the Abandoned Cistern’s Water and Temperature Valve puzzle.

To solve it, players must interact with the Water Level Valve and the Temperature Level Valve. Interacting with them will cause the water and temperature levels to increase, respectively. The goal of manipulating these valves is to open the vault door on the lower floor and possibly access a load of goodies.

How to Solve the Water and Temperature Puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3

To solve the water and temperature valves puzzle in the Sewers, follow these steps:

Use the blue valve to the left to increase the water level. Use the red valve to the right to increase the temperature level. Head downstairs and exit through the Vault door, which should now be open.

In the next area, some of Bhaal‘s worshippers await. Short or long rest before stepping in might be a good idea.

Baldur’s Gate 3: Gardener’s Basement Puzzle & Open the Vault Door in The Abandoned Cistern in BG3

If you find yourself in the Gardener’s Basement instead of heading through the valve area, there’s a different kind of puzzle to solve.

To solve the Gardener’s Basement Puzzle, follow these steps:

Ungroup the party to make sure each party member can take a different place. Make one party member stand on the plate on the left side of the Gardener’s Basement. Make another party member stand on the plate on the opposite side. A third party member should go tothe now uncovered secret room. Just before entering the underground room, Group the party once again so they follow to the next area.

This leads to the same room with Bhaal’s followers, so prepare for battle. Once all of Bhaal’s lackeys have been defeated, bring out the strongest companion available. In my case, this was Lae’zel with Astral Knowledge: Strength cast.

Then, interact with the valve to the Vault Door’s left and pass an Athletics check to open the Vault Door in the Abandoned Cistern.