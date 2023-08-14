Baldur’s Gate 3 Counting House: How to Get a Vault Pass & Solve the High Security Vault Puzzle in BG3

Find out how to get Vault Pass and solve the High Security Vault Puzzle to complete Jaheira’s High Harper quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Money makes the world go around, even in Baldur’s Gate 3. Jaheira’s Companion quest leads players to The Counting House, where all the coins and valuable goodies are stashed. Unfortunately, a Money Heist-like scheme is out of the question since the Stone Lord beat us to it.

But hey, since the Stone Lord is actually Minsc — yep, the BG2 legend — we’re aiming to regroup him in The Counting House. Still, getting inside this gold-coated place requires a Vault Pass and solving the High Security Vault Puzzle.

Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Get a Vault Pass for The Counting House in BG3

Get a Vault Pass BG3
Screenshot by Gamepur

To get inside The Counting House through the front gate, a Vault Pass is required. To get it, follow these steps:

  1. Speak to Head Clerk Meadhoney behind the counter to the gate’s right.
  2. Pass a perception check with him and inquire about what’s worrying him.
  3. Ask to take care of all his worries to get a temporary Vault Pass.
  4. Speak to the lady at the gate to access The Counting House.

Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Solve the High Security Vault Puzzle in BG3

Deep in The Counting House, a puzzle with numbers on the floor and four lights against the wall prevents you from entering the High Security Vault and reuniting with Minsc. To solve the High Security Vault Puzzle, follow these steps.

AppearanceStep
Counting House Puzzle BG3Ungroup the party so each member can move freely. Pressing O to get a bird’s view also helps.
Baldur's Gate 3 The Counting HouseMake one member stand on the symbol on the top left.
Enter High Security Vault BG3Make a second member stand on the symbol on the top right
Solve the High Security Vault Puzzle BG3Make a third member stand on the symbol on the center.
Solve the Counting House Puzzle BG3Make a third member stand on the symbol right center.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 Jaheira’s Hideout: Pin Slot Puzzle & How to Enter in BG3

This should light up all four blue lights, granting access to the High Security Vault. Expect a battle to unfold behind this huge iron door, so don’t forget to short or long rest.

About the author

Cande Maldonado

Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS, smash virtual pottery, and complete every side quest available in RPGs. Throwing that useless degree out of the window, she has been writing professionally for the past three years ever since. Her passion for games dates to 2006, when she mounted a Chocobo for the first time. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?

More Stories by Cande Maldonado

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved