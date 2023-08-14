Baldur’s Gate 3 Counting House: How to Get a Vault Pass & Solve the High Security Vault Puzzle in BG3

Money makes the world go around, even in Baldur’s Gate 3. Jaheira’s Companion quest leads players to The Counting House, where all the coins and valuable goodies are stashed. Unfortunately, a Money Heist-like scheme is out of the question since the Stone Lord beat us to it.

But hey, since the Stone Lord is actually Minsc — yep, the BG2 legend — we’re aiming to regroup him in The Counting House. Still, getting inside this gold-coated place requires a Vault Pass and solving the High Security Vault Puzzle.

Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Get a Vault Pass for The Counting House in BG3

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get inside The Counting House through the front gate, a Vault Pass is required. To get it, follow these steps:

Speak to Head Clerk Meadhoney behind the counter to the gate’s right. Pass a perception check with him and inquire about what’s worrying him. Ask to take care of all his worries to get a temporary Vault Pass. Speak to the lady at the gate to access The Counting House.

Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Solve the High Security Vault Puzzle in BG3

Deep in The Counting House, a puzzle with numbers on the floor and four lights against the wall prevents you from entering the High Security Vault and reuniting with Minsc. To solve the High Security Vault Puzzle, follow these steps.

Appearance Step Ungroup the party so each member can move freely. Pressing O to get a bird’s view also helps. Make one member stand on the symbol on the top left. Make a second member stand on the symbol on the top right Make a third member stand on the symbol on the center. Make a third member stand on the symbol right center.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 Jaheira’s Hideout: Pin Slot Puzzle & How to Enter in BG3

This should light up all four blue lights, granting access to the High Security Vault. Expect a battle to unfold behind this huge iron door, so don’t forget to short or long rest.