Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Escape The Iron Throne & Save All Prisoners in BG3

The Iron Throne is a central, heavily guarded prison that you can attempt to infiltrate in Baldur’s Gate 3. You’ll be visiting this location for several quests in the game, but it can be a rather tricky encounter, especially if you’re trying to escape with every prisoner.

There are a few ways you can go about this, but I’ve found some specific things you’ll want to bring with you to make sure this happens and a strategy you’ll want to follow. Here’s what you need to know about how to escape Iron Throne and save all prisoners in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Prepare for The Iron Throne Prison Escape in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Iron Throne escape has to do with the Save the Gondians, Saving Wyll’s Father, and Avenge the Drowned quest in Baldur’s Gate 3. Primarily, your party will likely be visiting Iron Throne because of the Gondians, or because you learned from Mizora that Wyll’s father is down here, especially if you did not break Wyll’s pact with Mizora.

Before venturing down to the Iron Throne, my best recommendation is to ensure you have a variety of helpful potions given to every member of your party, and they have certain spells ready. The potions I found most helpful were Speed Exilirs, which unlock a second action and increase the movement speed of the one who used it. However, after the potion wore off, they would be forced to skip a turn, which is the one downside to them in Baldur’s Gate 3.

However, it’s also critical to make sure that every party member has some sort of teleportation spell or a way to zip around the map. My main character, for example, was a Shadow Monk, and so long as they were in partially shadowed light, they could teleport. Some specific ones that I found most useful were Dimension Door and Misty Step. Dimension Door is extremely helpful on a spellcaster, especially one that needs to carry someone to safety.

After you have those figured out with your Baldur’s Gate 3 party, it’s time to take on the Iron Throne. Before entering the prison, create a quick save, and then have one inside the facility before making your first turn. Both are helpful because you can immediately restart the encounter if things begin to go south or restart to grab additional supplies if you need more before entering it.

The Best Way to Escape Iron Throne Prison in Baldur’s Gate 3

When you begin the Iron Throne encounter, you and your Baldur’s Gate 3 party have six turns to grab everyone that you can. You’ll need to open a door for those characters to enter the Initiative order. Nearly every person in Iron Throne will be using Dash to escape, but they have extremely low health, which might make it difficult to keep them alive, especially with the enemies down there, who each have two attacks, and one of those attacks could be a Net.

For the first round, split up your Baldur’s Gate 3 party. They each need to go in different directions to cover as much ground as possible. While it is tempting to grab the first few prisoner doors at the entrance, I think it’s better to save those for the final rounds and focus on the ones on the far sides of the facility. Send one character to the left, one to the right, and then two down to the south side of the prison. Make sure one of the characters going to the south will veer to the left and enter the back corner, where they can find Omeluum, who has a very helpful ability.

The first round will likely consist of each character running down to these doors and attempting to get them open. If you can get a handful of them out of their cages, the NPCs inside them will enter the turn order. Again, they only want to use the Dash ability to rush toward the exit. The only goal for you, Baldur’s Gate 3 crew, should be to protect them and get the doors open.

Now, for the second round, it’ll be much of the same thing, or starting to make your way to creating a protective path. The overall theme of this mission is to make sure your characters were fast enough to reach every door within the facility and then run back with the Gondians. Thankfully, the character that went to save Omeluum will be immediately teleported back to the submarine, as Omeluum has an ability that lets him, and another person, teleport back. I then left my character and Omeluum close to the submarine exit so he could get close to any survivors and teleport them back if they weren’t going to make it.

The third and fourth rounds should be spent making it back to the center. The character you had with Omeluum should make their way down to the center area, and protect as many people as they can with a ranged or melee weapon. They should also be the ones to open all of the doors in the inner area, releasing those prisoners. Any Baldur’s Gate 3 character who took a Speed Exilir on round one will likely have the effects go away on round four, and they will be stunned for a single round. This gives the enemies one free round, so you must be mindful of that before leaving.

After this, the final rounds should involve getting everyone on the submarine. I found it extremely helpful for Omeluum to be close to the exit to grab anyone falling behind with his teleport and immediately bring them to the submarine. So long as a character or a Baldur’s Gate 3 party member is on the second floor, leading out of the prison, they will make it toward the submarine and survive the mission.

The first two rounds are the most critical. If things fall apart here, reloading and trying it again is important. Also, Wyll might get help or fight Mizora’s minions during the final part. If you pick for Wyll to remain in his pact, Mizora will help Wyll’s father escape. If he leaves the pact, Mizora will use explosive spiders to attempt to kill Wyll’s father. This is where Dimension Door comes into play, and it is critical to use it on the right side of the prison, where you can find Wyll’s Father.