Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Complete Avenge the Drowned in BG3

There are multiple quests that you can find while exploring Baldur’s Gate 3, and an important one you’ll encounter while exploring Baldur’s Gate is the Avenge the Drowned. This is a quest where you’ll be asked by the Flood Tide Allandra Grey to avenge one of their fallen, Holli, who was killed by a giant, polluting beast in Grey Harbour.

Your job is to hunt down the source of this beast in the harbor and bring it to justice. Unfortunately, not everything is clear-cut for this job, and you might have some conflicting emotions about how to tackle this. Here’s what you need to know about to complete Avenge the Drowned in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Find The Beast in Grey Harbor in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The source of the beast is vastly different than what you’d expect. Also, before diving too deep into this Baldur’s Gate 3 quest, I recommend you consider figuring out how to settle Wyll’s pact and whether you want to save the Gondians. These two quests are tied to Avenge the Drowned, and getting those started is paramount to the rest of it.

After you’ve settled that, make your way to the east side of Grey Harbor, and there is a large dock building you can sneak into using a lockpicking kit. Once inside, you’ll be faced with a small pack of worgs that you need to dispatch, and then you’re free to search the building. Your Baldur’s Gate 3 group must find a hidden hatch on the west side of the building leading to the basement.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Should You Save Redhammer in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive down there, you’ll discover that the beast that attacked Holli was not a creature, but a machine. It’s a submarine operated by Redhammer, a dwarf smuggling prisoners down for Gortash to Iron Throne, a private prison. When speaking with Redhammer, you can turn him into the Waveservants or have him take you down to Iron Throne. Of the choices, I encouraged him to take me to Iron Throne with my Baldur’s Gate 3 group. This is also where you can save Wyll’s father.

Upon completing this mission, the Waveservants appear in the docking area when we arrive and ambush. They asked if we wanted to turn in Redhammer to them or save him, and I chose to save him as the death was not his fault. This brings about a fight, and after winning, Redhammer is thankful for it and promises to aid us in the future.

Is Avenge the Drowned Bugged in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Unfortunately, despite following all the steps correctly for this quest, it does appear to be bugged. Whenever I complete this quest, and save Redhammer from the Waveserpents, if I leave the docks, the quest is “completed” in my Baldur’s Gate 3 journal and says that I could not save him from his fate.

This has been reported by several other Baldur’s Gate 3 players. From what they’ve shared, the solution is that it all comes down to refreshing a save before entering Iron Throne and then trying again. However, I did not have any success with this, and the quest is “completed” in my journal with the death of Redhammer. Hopefully, this will likely be fixed by Larian Studios sometime in the future.