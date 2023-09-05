Baldur’s Gate 3: Is The PS5 Version Censored?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is finally making the jump to consoles, but is it more censored on PlayStation 5 than it is on PC? The question is asked because Steam is the Wild West when it comes to allowing all kinds of objectionable content in video games, while Sony has become a lot more conservative over the past few years – even more so than Nintendo.

There was a time when Sony machines were ahead of the curve when it came to including adult content in games, not just blood and skin, but also with games that included mature themes. Things started to change during the PS4 generation, when Sony started censoring titles more than its competitors, with Martha is Dead being censored on PlayStation platforms, and most recently, Lisa: The Definitive Edition underwent several changes to its content on PS4 and PS5.

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 Censored On PS5?

Baldur’s Gate 3 has earned a reputation for its adult content, with numerous romance options, love scenes, and brutal violence. There’s also a certain infamous Baldur’s Gate 3 bear scene that garnered a lot of attention ahead of launch. If any game was going to see cuts on PlayStation platforms, it’s Baldur’s Gate 3.

Thankfully, the bear lovers of the world can still get their groove on in the Forgotten Realms, as the early access version of Baldur’s Gate 3 is the same as the PC version in terms of content. You’ll still be given a prompt at the start of the game that asks if you want the nudity switched off, which will be especially helpful for people streaming it online, but after that point, all bets are off.

Additionally, this also means that the game will likely be uncensored on Xbox Series X/S in the future when the game finally launches on that platform, as Xbox games are generally not internally regulated as tightly as PlayStation titles. With this info, anyone worried about certain scenes or options being excluded can rest assured, that their adventures will be just as intense on PS5 as on PC.