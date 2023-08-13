Baldur’s Gate 3 Jaheira’s Hideout: Pin Slot Puzzle & How to Enter in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3’s third act welcomes players into the backstories and homes of many companions. Early in the game, we learn about Astarion’s history in Cazador’s castle and Shadowheart’s upbringing in the House of Grief, so we know what to expect. When it comes to Jaheira’s roots, however, I definitely didn’t expect a family house bustling with kids. Though there’s always room for heartfelt reunions, this family home also holds valuable treasures within Jaheira’s Secret Hideout. However, cracking the Pin Slot Puzzle in her Sanctuary is the ticket.

Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Solve the Pin Slot Puzzle in BG3

Walk into Jaheira’s Sanctuary to the house entrance’s left to find an empty Pin Slot on the left side of Jaheira’s desk. Place the Harp-shaped Pin in the empty Pin Slot to Jaheira’s Hideout in Baldur’s Gate 3.

To get the Harp-shaped pin, head upstairs and speak with Tate, one of Jaheira’s kids, who was too scared to greet her downstairs. He has been sneaking into the Sanctuary, which is why he has got the pin.

Use the Harp-shaped Pin to open the way to Jaheira’s Hideout. Once inside, look out for the traps. If Jaheira is an active party member, she will disable them herself.

Jaheira’s Hideout is a gorgeous area covered in green plants and even an adorable Postmaster Badger. But we all know why you’re here: the loot.

Head to the room toward the end of the area to find the following items:

Belm , a very rare Scimitar with 7-15 damage.

, a very rare Scimitar with 7-15 damage. Staff of the Ram, a staff with a melee twist with 3-13 damage.

of the Ram, a staff with a melee twist with 3-13 damage. Khalid’s Gift, a ring that nods to previous entries and prevents Jaheira from getting cursed. It also grants Khalid’s Gift: Aid, a level 3 Abjuration spell.

Overall, unlocking this secret area takes less than 10 minutes and provides some great rewards.