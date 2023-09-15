Baldur’s Gate 3: Should You Become an Oathbreaker Paladin in BG3?

When picking a class in Baldur’s Gate 3, it typically comes with a unique subclass that defines its role in your party. Although these subclasses are similar to the main class, they possess a variety of unique spells and features, further defining them. A subclass some players might want to unlock or consider using is the Oathbreaker, a Paladin subclass.

The Oathbreaker does not appear at the start of the game for Paladins. Instead, it’s unlocked by having your character break their Paladin oath, showing they have pulled away from the light of their path, and have chosen darkness. An Oathbreaker is vastly different from a standard Paladin, but it might be exactly what you need in your party. Should you become an Oathbreaker Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3?

How An Oathbreaker Paladin Works in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

You cannot unlock an Oathbreaker Paladin by carelessly playing Baldur’s Gate 3, and it doesn’t become an option in the game. Instead, you have to force it on your character, where your Paladin outwardly breaks their chosen oath of their subclass. There are three starting subclasses your Paladin can pick at the start of the game: Oath of the Ancients, Oath of Vengeance, and Oath of Devotion. When you break your oath, your character is visited by the Oathbreaker Knight, a Paladin who swore his oath but broke it many years ago.

When you find him in your camp, he offers you the chance to return to the light, to find a way to redeem yourself. However, he also offers you the choice to give in to the darkness in your heart, and fully embrace the Oathbreaker subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3. When you make this decision, your choice is cemented, and you’ll need to go through the character leveling again, choosing a variety of new Spells and powers for your Oathbreaker.

All Oathbreaker Paladin Spells & Features in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Oathbreaker Paladin is vastly different from the other subclasses. You’ll receive different Oath spells and powers in Baldur’s Gate 3, and this means you won’t be able to use certain ones that other Paladins will typically have. These are all of the powers and changes you have when you play as an Oathbreaker Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Level 1 – Spiteful Suffering

Level 3 – Control Undead, Dreadful Aspect, Hellish Rebuke (Oath Spell), and Inflict Wounds (Oath Spell)

Level 5 – Crown of Madnes s (Oath Spell) and Darkness (Oath Spell)

s Level 7 – Aura of Hate

Level 9 – Bestow Curse (Oath Spell) and Animate Dead (Oath Spell)

These are the major differences when it comes to unlocking the Oathbreaker subclass. Your character will continue the same spell progression as they would as a standard Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3, along with the rest of the spells from that spell list.

Is An Oathbreaker Paladin Good in Baldur’s Gate 3?

It’s difficult to know if you want to classify the Oathbreaker Paladin as good or not. It’s a more aggressive Paladin of the other subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3, giving you the chance to use darker spells, such as Inflict Wounds, Hellish Rebuke, Control Undead, and Animate Dead. These are powerful spells, turning this character into a frontline damage dealer, rather than a protective healer that can use Lay on Hands.

If your Baldur’s Gate 3 party needs another damage dealer, using an Oathbreaker Paladin is a great idea. They have all the bonuses of a standard Paladin and even the Smite ability, but they won’t be able to act as a potential healer, unable to use Lay on Hands to support the party. If you plan your composition correctly and have enough healers already on your side, it never hurts to ensure all they do is mountains of damage.