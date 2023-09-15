Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Break All Paladin Oaths in BG3

The Paladin is a unique class in Baldur’s Gate 3. At the start of the game, you choose from three subclasses that determine what type of Paladin your character is and the type of oaths they vow to take. However, these oaths are sacred to a Paladin, and if they’re broken, they become an Oathbreaker.

The Oathbreaker is another, secret subclass that a Paladin can become if they ever break a vow. An Oathbreaker is still considered to be a Paladin, but more of a dark one that doesn’t heal as much as it causes damage. Here’s what you need to know about how to break all Paladin Oaths in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Break Your Paladin’s Oaths in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The way you break your Paladin’s oath varies on the type of Paladin you pick at the start of your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough. You can pick three subclasses from: the Oath of The Ancients, Oath of Vengeance, and the Oath of Devotion. Each of these Oaths has a different way that you can break them in Baldur’s Gate 3, and knowing the differences is important, but the end result will remain the same, where your character’s Paladin subclass becomes an Oathbreaker.

How to Break the Oath of The Ancients Vow in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Oath of Ancients is one of the easier ones to break in Baldur’s Gate 3. A Paladin who has taken this oath is bound to promote kindness, pushing hope onto those who have lost it in Faerun. You’ll also want to protect others from darkness, going out of your way to ensure they are safe and promote small acts of kindness. A good way to break this oath is by taking out the Owlbear mother and the cub in the Owlbear cave. By taking out both, you’ll break your oath.

How to Break the Oath of Vengeance Vow in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Oath of Vengeance is the more aggressive Paladin subclasses that you can pick in Baldur’s Gate 3. You primarily focus on protecting the weak, ensuring those who are not strong enough to protect themselves are taken care of, and justice is seen through. One of the easiest ways you can break this oath is by preventing Akra from killing Sazza, the caged goblin, and then setting Sazza free. It’s not enough to make sure she survives, but to make sure she escapes back to the goblin camp. Allowing anyone evil to continue to do horrible things in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the quickest way to break this oath.

How to Break the Oath of Devotion Vow in Baldur’s Gate 3

With the Oath of Devotion, it’s all about keeping your word to others in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you promise to do something for someone else, you need to see this through to the end, and not betray them. The moment you backstab a character after making a promise to them, your oath will be broken. Another good example of this is early in the game is when Akra, a tiefling, is about to kill Sazza, a caged goblin. If you allow it to happen, your oath is broken. Another example is betraying the goblins in the Blight Village, even if they are enemies to you and the tieflings, or killing Pandirna in the tiefling camp.