Baldur’s Gate 3: Should You Use the Githyanki Zaith’isk Device to Remove the Tadpole?

Inside the Githyanki Creche, a bounty of secrets await to be discovered. From legendary weapons to heavy green eggs and the main-quest-related secret, the Githyanki Zaith’isk Device. This device removes the tadpole parasite and becomes free of the impending Mind Flayer transformation. Yet, the Githyanki’s ruthless nature shines through, casting doubt on every facet of the Creche. Can this device be relied upon, or does it mask treacherous intentions?

Should You Let Lae’zel Use the Githyanki Zaith’isk Device in BG3?

As much as Lae’zel wanted to come to this Creche to prove herself worthy, her visit proves to be more of a breakup with her roots than anything else. The visit to the Inquisitor’s Chamber and the Dream Visitor’s Astral Prism ends in disaster, with Queen Vlaakith turning against Lae’zel.

Now, in a last attempt to reconcile with her race, she asks to be the one to give the Zaith’isk Device a try. But is it safe to let Lae’zel sit on this Githyanki device in the infirmary?

The Githyanki Zaith’isk Device won’t remove Lae’zel’s parasite. Upon triggering the device, it will begin to cause immense pain. At this point, the player can successfully interrupt the procedure by rolling the dice. The device will explode, but Lae’zel will be safe, the parasite unremoved.

She will begin to distrust her kin and question her loyalties. When spoken to, she’ll say she needs some time to process what has happened.

Though putting Lae’zel through all this trauma is tough to watch, it’s one way to help her come to terms with the deceptive identity of Vlaakith and the Githyanki.

Baldur’s Gate 3: Can the Githyanki Zaithist Device Remove the Parasite?

Unfortunately, the parasite cannot be removed with the Zaith’ist Device. Instead of giving this chance to Lae’zel, players can decide to use the Githyanki Zaith’ist Device to remove the parasite for themselves. Like with Lae’zel, the device will start damaging the tadpole parasite’s host.

If not interrupted, the Dream Visitor will eventually yell for the procedure to stop, and the Githyanki Zaith’ist will explode.